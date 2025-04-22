Peter Magyar Opts to Keep Quiet

Peter Magyar, head of the Tisza Party, has chosen to stay silent when it comes to the issue of EU funds: so far, the party leader has failed to respond to our questions about the ongoing freeze on financial support from Brussels. These days, Mr. Magyar claims that the Hungarian government is to blame for the country not receiving EU funds that it is legally entitled to. But just a year ago, he was singing a very different tune. In a March 2023 interview with 444.hu, Mr. Magyar condemned the withholding of EU support, describing it as a “political bludgeon” used by Brussels and calling it unfair. He argued that Hungary—and other Central European member states—were being subjected to a double standard, and even suggested that Hungary might consider withholding its contributions to the EU’s joint budget in response.

Given the stark contradiction between his current stance and past remarks, we reached out to Mr. Magyar with questions: which of his previous statements does he no longer stand by? So far, we have received no reply.

In the meantime, Ms. Kollar Revealed the Party's Thoughts

While Mr. Magyar keeps silent, his party colleague and European Parliament representative Kinga Kollar recently gave what can only be described as a candid admission.

During a session of the European Parliament, Ms. Kollar spoke approvingly of Brussels’ decision to freeze funds intended for Hungary, a move that has delayed or derailed numerous hospital and railway renovation projects. She described the deteriorating quality of life for Hungarians caused by the lack of funding as a “positive,” arguing that it would strengthen the opposition.

This is What Weber and His Allies Want

Mr. Magyar’s change of heart appears to be a direct consequence of the Tisza Party joining the European People’s Party (EPP) in the European Parliament. The EPP is currently led by Manfred Weber , a German politician known for his hostile views toward Hungary. Weber has spearheaded Brussels’ punitive measures against the country. Just a few months ago, he all but declared war on Fidesz and Viktor Orban, explicitly calling them enemies of Europe.

Kinga Kollar’s speech is evidence that the Tisza Party has fully aligned itself with Weber’s anti-Hungarian agenda. And it’s worth recalling the words of Zoltan Tarr, the party’s delegation head in Brussels.

In an October 2023 interview with the Republikon Institute, Mr. Tarr admitted that the Tisza Party does not have an independent position. “In many respects, we rely on the position of the EPP,” he said, “and that’s also an obligation of sorts. If we are members of something, then we shouldn’t constantly question the responsibilities and viewpoints that come with that membership.” In another interview, Mr. Tarr likened the party’s integration into the EPP to a child being eased into preschool.

Soros Agents in the Tisza Party

The public also got a strong sense of the Tisza Party’s direction when it became known who would be running on its ticket in the European elections. It was clear even then that these future MEPs would not be fighting for the interests of Hungary and its people in Brussels. Several of those eventually elected—such as Kinga Kollar, who has often appeared embarrassed by her Hungarian identity—have lived abroad for years and are assumed to have only a shallow connection to Hungary and its domestic realities. Gabriella Gerzsenyi, for example, opposes the government’s utility price cap program and views migration as inherently good and desirable.

The actions of Tisza’s representatives—especially Kollar’s revealing speech—make it much easier to understand why, in a leaked recording, Peter Magyar referred to his own party’s EU politicians as “Soros agents.”