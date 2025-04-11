PM Orban: Ukraine's EU Admission Would Ruin Hungary

Hungarians have sent their MEPs to Brussels to represent Hungary’s interests. “I always fight for the interests of Hungarians, and we managed to bring home half of the EU funds,” Viktor Orban told Kossuth Radio’s “Good Morning, Hungary” program in his regular Friday morning interview. The Prime Minister noted that some figures from the opposition ranks are now showing up in Brussels as Members of the European Parliament.

“This is a shameful thing,” Mr. Orban said in reference to the scandal involving Tisza Party politician Kinga Kollar. He stressed:

and they're even proud that the worse the worse off the country, the better it is for the Tisza Party, as that would bring them to power sooner.

PM Orban drew a parallel with ex-PM Ferenc Gyurcsany’s infamous Oszod speech, saying this is the moment when the ground opens up beneath someone’s feet and they disappear into oblivion. “I have no respect for people who want to take power by driving the country into ruin,” he said. “Those willing to do anything for power and money cannot be trusted,” he added.

Everyone Can Voice Their Opinion

Mr. Orban said it was important in Hungary for everyone to have a say on major issues. That was the case with migration and child protection, and now we have a third major question, too: should Ukraine be admitted into the EU? The prime minister said he is personally convinced that

Ukraine’s accession would destroy the Hungarian economy.

What matters, he said, is that Hungarians have a shared opinion on this issue—and that this opinion must be represented in Brussels.

Brussels is on the Side of War

Referring to the Tisza Party, Mr. Orban said:

They have masters in Brussels. That’s why they support Ukraine’s EU accession.

This will be a central topic in the years to come, Mr. Orban said.

“There's no need to speculate here,” he added. “Just as the Tisza Party’s MEP inadvertently revealed in the aforementioned case, the EC president has also announced that they want to admit Ukraine through an expedited process by 2030.”

PM Orban emphasized that the issue of war remains on the agenda, stating that

Brussels is still sending money to Ukraine and preparing for the continuation of the war.

In Brussels' view, Ukraine’s EU membership could help secure its victory. “Yet the EU is meant to be a peace project,” he noted. “But Brussels believes that admitting Ukraine will allow them to keep the war going.”

Tariff War to Be Replaced by Tariff Peace Soon

On the topic of trade disputes, Mr. Orban said the significance of the current tariff war pales in comparison to that of the Russia-Ukraine war. It is, he explained, a tactical issue. He noted that the United States currently has a president who spells out what he plans to do. “There are many imbalances in global trade,” PM Orban said, adding that

a new balance will emerge once the Americans reach agreements with all parties.

He said he believes the tariff war will end within a few months and be replaced by a period of “tariff peace.”

Expanding Price Margin Controls

On the subject of price margin regulation, Mr. Orban said the government is working to expand the measure to more products. He added that negotiations with telecommunications companies and banks to halt price hikes had been successful.

The prime minister reported that talks were also held with food retailers but failed to yield results—so intervention became necessary. “This made it clear to everyone that the government doesn’t mess around,” he said.



Rural Life Is Worthwhile

The “Hungarian Village Program” reflects the government’s belief that rural life is not a thing of the past but of the future, PM Orban said. However, liberal economists often question whether it is worthwhile to live in villages. “This mindset is far from what we represent,” he said.

A truly good life is the one you can live in the countryside,

– he declared.

PM Orban said he believes rural people are no longer ashamed of where they live. He recalled that the communists have developmed a narrative, stating that the countryside was backward. “We’re getting close to ensuring that urban-level services are also accessible in the villages,” he said. “We must invest tremendous energy in rural areas so that their residents feel that they are equal citizens of this country.”

Family Comes First

“Living in a family is also a goodthing,” Mr. Orban said. He believes that anyone

who chooses to raise a family not only serves their own well-being, but also contributes to the community they belong to. It's a matter of personal happiness, but one that's also important for the Hungarian nation as a whole.

That is precisely why, in his view, mothers deserve recognition. As he explained, it is the government’s duty to restore fairness, since it is unjust that those without children should lead easier lives than those who choose to raise them. According to PM Orban, the personal income tax (PIT) exemption represents a significant commitment. Mr. Orban added that recognition must also be tied to work, emphasizing that the best scenario for families is one in which they are free to decide whether they wish to take up employment alongside raising children.

The family support system recognizes everyone—but especially those who raise a family and work at the same time.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban gives an interview to Kossuth Radio. Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s Press Office/Zoltan Fischer

Cover photo: Prime Minister Viktor Orban speaks on the “Good Morning, Hungary!” program at Kossuth Radio’s Obuda studio (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)