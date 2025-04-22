Pro-Palestinian Protests in Europe Are Actually Anti-European Demonstrations

Pro-Palestinian demonstrations on the streets of Europe are not merely expressions of solidarity, but rather ideological declarations of war against Western society, stresses Beck, who warns of the influence of political Islam in Europe.

These people are bringing the intifada to Europe,

he said, which signifies not only violence but a long-term political agenda: "They want to determine what England, France, Germany, and Sweden should look like in the future."

Voilà où mènent les appels à l’intifada défendus par la secte insoumise et leurs copains islamistes : la chasse aux juifs dans Amsterdam. L’idéologie pro-palestinienne est un nouveau nazisme. L’Europe doit se réveiller. pic.twitter.com/Pm4iJ6EVuB — Charlotte Rocher🎗️ (@ChaRocher) November 8, 2024

For Beck, it is clear that these protests in support of Palestinians are no longer about Israel but about Europe’s own future. He believes more and more citizens, including many former left-wing voters, are recognizing this. In Austria, for example, the FPO has gained support from many former SPO voters due to growing unease over the migration crisis and religious extremism.

I’m not saying Islam is the problem, but there are missionary movements that want to infiltrate Europe and America,

he emphasized, clarifying in his interview with exxpress.at that his criticism is directed at political ideologies, not religion itself.

Für diese Barbaren gehen sie in Berlin und anderswo auf die Straße, brüllen nach Intifada, besetzen Hörsäle und sprechen Israel das Existenzrecht ab.

Für feige Terroristen, die jetzt wieder aus ihren Löchern gekrochen kommen.



Ich werde das nie verzeihen. pic.twitter.com/vdGE153nu9 — Julien🎗️ (@JulesWarDa) January 19, 2025

Trump Warned Europe in Time

“Trump is more realistic than many European politicians,” Beck highlighted, noting that the U.S. president warned about Europe’s security vulnerabilities well before they became apparent. The journalist considers Trump’s proposal – integrating some of Gaza’s population into wealthy Arab countries like Qatar – to be reasonable.

These people culturally belong to the Arab world, not to Europe,

he said, adding that Trump’s strong popularity among Israelis is primarily due to his first term in office.

The U.S. president not only officially recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and moved the U.S. Embassy there, but also affirmed Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights. Through the Abraham Accords, he facilitated historic peace deals between Israel and Arab states – the UAE and Bahrain – a diplomatic breakthrough that is still highly appreciated in Israel today.

Beck harshly criticized Europe’s Middle East policy, especially the two-state solution, which he says failed long ago. Gaza could have become a peaceful model project following Israel’s full withdrawal in 2005. Instead, it has become a center of Islamist violence. According to Beck, the responsibility for this lies not with Israel, but clearly with Palestinian groups.

Cover photo: Pro-Palestinian demonstration in Paris (Photo: AFP)