Andras Gyurk: The Weber–Magyar Pact Goes into Effect

Andras Gyurk, Fidesz member of the European Parliament (MEP) on Wednesday pointed to evidence of the Weber-Magyar deal at work, stating Peter Magyar's party would support making the operation of Hungary's Paks Nuclear Power Plant impossible in Europe.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 05. 01. 11:31
Andras Gyurk, Fidesz MEP (Photo: MTI)
According to a statement from the Fidesz–KDNP delegation in the European Parliament, sent to the Hungarian news agency MTI, Peter Magyar’s Tisza Party voted in favor of the emergency resolution titled Solidarity with Ukraine at the party congress of the Manfred Weber-led European People’s Party (EPP), which is described as pro-Ukraine and pro-war. The resolution calls for a ban on Rosatom’s activities in Europe and immediate sanctions against the Russian energy company. In connection with this decision, Gyurk emphasized:

Weber’s proposal would not only halt the Paks II investment but also make the operation of the existing Paks Nuclear Power Plant impossible in the short term. This would result in serious energy supply disruptions, a skyrocketing increase in household utility prices, and the loss of jobs for the 5,000 people working at the plant site.

He added that the Paks Nuclear Power Plant is a cornerstone of Hungary’s energy supply and utility cost reduction program. In 2024, its four reactors produced one-third of Hungary’s electricity consumption. Rosatom has played a crucial role in its operation over the past five decades, providing indispensable fuel and key components, Gyurk explained.

The Fidesz MEP stated that the Solidarity with Ukraine document is further evidence of how the Weber–Magyar pact, recently announced by Tisza Party MEP Kinga Kollar, operates in practice.

“Peter Magyar’s party seeks to undermine Hungary’s energy supply, thereby lowering the standard of living of Hungarian citizens and strengthening the opposition,” he pointed out.

He concluded by stating:

 In contrast, the Fidesz–KDNP-led nation-oriented government is protecting Hungary’s energy supply and the utility cost reduction scheme. Together with millions of Hungarians, we will stop the destruction being carried out by Weber and his Hungarian comrades,

the Fidesz MEP added.

 

Cover photo: Andras Gyurk, Fidesz MEP (Photo: MTI)

