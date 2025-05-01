Andras Gyurk: The Weber–Magyar Pact Goes into Effect

According to a statement from the Fidesz–KDNP delegation in the European Parliament, sent to the Hungarian news agency MTI, Peter Magyar’s Tisza Party voted in favor of the emergency resolution titled Solidarity with Ukraine at the party congress of the Manfred Weber-led European People’s Party (EPP), which is described as pro-Ukraine and pro-war. The resolution calls for a ban on Rosatom’s activities in Europe and immediate sanctions against the Russian energy company. In connection with this decision, Gyurk emphasized:
Weber’s proposal would not only halt the Paks II investment but also make the operation of the existing Paks Nuclear Power Plant impossible in the short term. This would result in serious energy supply disruptions, a skyrocketing increase in household utility prices, and the loss of jobs for the 5,000 people working at the plant site.