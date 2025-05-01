Andras Gyurk: The Weber–Magyar Pact Goes into Effect

He added that the Paks Nuclear Power Plant is a cornerstone of Hungary’s energy supply and utility cost reduction program. In 2024, its four reactors produced one-third of Hungary’s electricity consumption. Rosatom has played a crucial role in its operation over the past five decades, providing indispensable fuel and key components, Gyurk explained.

The Fidesz MEP stated that the Solidarity with Ukraine document is further evidence of how the Weber–Magyar pact, recently announced by Tisza Party MEP Kinga Kollar, operates in practice.

“Peter Magyar’s party seeks to undermine Hungary’s energy supply, thereby lowering the standard of living of Hungarian citizens and strengthening the opposition,” he pointed out.

He concluded by stating:

In contrast, the Fidesz–KDNP-led nation-oriented government is protecting Hungary’s energy supply and the utility cost reduction scheme. Together with millions of Hungarians, we will stop the destruction being carried out by Weber and his Hungarian comrades,

the Fidesz MEP added.

Cover photo: Andras Gyurk, Fidesz MEP (Photo: MTI)