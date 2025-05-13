Anti-Christian Proposal Withdrawn

The Labour-led local council was forced to withdraw their attempt to silence street preachers in two Hampshire county towns in the UK.

The council submitted a court injunction request in March to prohibit street preachers in Farnborough and Aldershot town centers from praying, singing, distributing Bibles or leaflets, and engaging in religious conversations,

the UK-based legal advocacy group Christian Concern said, adding the proposed injunction would have criminalized praying or sharing Christian literature in public without prior permission.

The gospel has never been silenced by opposition— in fact, challenges like these have historically refined, not weakened, the Church’s resolve,

Andrea Williams, CEO of the Christian Legal Centre, told The Christian Post in an interview. She credited the swift response from Christian Concern, local preachers, councilors, and public attention for forcing the council to recognize its serious misjudgment. A meeting is now planned between the council and the preachers to seek constructive, lasting solutions.

The council’s application, filed under the 2014 Anti-Social Behavior, Crime and Policing Act and the 1972 Local Government Act, claimed the ban was necessary to prevent “alarm and distress” among residents. The draft injunction warned that violating the conditions could lead to prosecution and up to two years in prison.

Local churches and preachers said they were not consulted, and condemned the restrictions as disproportionate and unprecedented.

Christian Legal Centre lawyers argued the ban would have criminalized ordinary expressions of faith—including singing Christmas carols.

Sally McGuinness, a street preacher active in the area for over 15 years, said she had tried to contact the council after learning about the proposal but received no reply. Jamie Broadey, another preacher supported by the Christian Legal Centre, an arm of Christian Concern, expressed shock that the draft injunction sought to ban praying or singing unless the public had given prior permission.

He described the proposed restrictions as incompatible with Britain’s centuries-old Christian heritage.

After mounting pressure, the council announced it would withdraw the application and consider instead developing a voluntary code of conduct for street preaching.

Ongoing Harassment of Christians

The Christian Post previously reported that Christian street preachers have long faced increasing pressure in the UK. In Uxbridge, the Metropolitan Police, enforcing a public space protection order issued by London's Hillingdon Borough Council, had threatened arrests for alleged hate speech and anti-social behavior.

Christian missionaries, including Pastor Dwayne Lopez, were also being targeted because they were preaching from the Bible in the city center. Shortly before that, gospel singer Harmonie London was ordered to stop singing “Amazing Grace” on Oxford Street.

with a volunteer police officer claiming Christian music was not permitted outside church grounds.

As far back as 2021, V4NA reported on

the aggressive arrest of a 71-year-old pastor in suburban London after he preached about traditional family values and marriage between a man and a woman.

Authorities cited multiple public claims that his sermon included hate speech and homophobic remarks.

Cover photo: Illustration (Source: Pexels)