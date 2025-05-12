UK Government Plans New Crackdown As Immigration Policy Fails

Prime Minister Keir Starmer is under mounting political pressure to make changes after Labour suffered losses to the anti-immigration Reform UK party in local elections, the international V4NA news agency pointed out.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer is under mounting political pressure over immigration (Photo: AFP)

According to preliminary information, the upcoming "immigration white paper" is likely to include several stricter measures regarding immigration.

One of Reform UK’s key proposals is to raise the required English level for migrants applying for work visas in the UK,

The Times reported. Immigrants will be required to show a high command of English compared to the current standard, equivalent to English as a foreign language GCSE, which is seen as too basic.