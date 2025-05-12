kormánymigrációegyesült királyság
UK Government Plans New Crackdown As Immigration Policy Fails

The UK government is expected to tighten English language requirements and extend the waiting period for immigrants to obtain permanent residency. Immigration has taken central stage in the United Kingdom.

Migrants arrive in the UK (Photo: AFP)
Prime Minister Keir Starmer is under mounting political pressure to make changes after Labour suffered losses to the anti-immigration Reform UK party in local elections, the international V4NA news agency pointed out.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer is under mounting political pressure over immigration (Photo: AFP)

According to preliminary information, the upcoming "immigration white paper" is likely to include several stricter measures regarding immigration.

One of Reform UK’s key proposals is to raise the required English level for migrants applying for work visas in the UK,

The Times reported. Immigrants will be required to show a high command of English compared to the current standard, equivalent to English as a foreign language GCSE, which is seen as too basic.

Additionally, the government may extend the waiting period for migrants to apply for indefinite leave to remain. Currently, most migrants on fixed-term work visas can apply for indefinite leave to remain after five years. Under new plans, this could extend to ten years in some cases—particularly if applicants have spent extended periods outside the UK or face concerns over financial stability.

The proposals resemble recent Conservative initiatives, including the „Deportation Bill” aimed at tightening immigration controls.

Both major parties now appear to be re-evaluating their immigration strategies in response to the growing popularity of Reform UK, led by Nigel Farage.

With a hard-line stance on immigration, Reform UK achieved strong results in the May 1 local elections, winning several council seats and outperforming Labour in two constituencies.

The government’s upcoming white paper is expected to play a key role in shaping the UK’s future immigration policy, as both Labour and the Conservatives attempt to win back voters swayed by concerns over immigration.

Migration data show that by June 2024, the UK received 728 thousand immigrants, primarily for work and study purposes.

So far this year, over 10,000 asylum seekers have crossed the Channel in small boats – a roughly 40 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2023.

Under the previous Conservative government, severe delays in processing asylum claims led to significant backlogs in the system, requiring more asylum seekers to be housed in hotels and other costly accommodations for extended periods. The new Labour government, elected in July 2024, pledged to resolve this issue. However, in recent months, it has admitted that the UK’s asylum system has "failed".

Cover photo: Migrants arrive in the UK (Photo: AFP)

 

