PM Orban: Don't Let Brussels Interfere in Hungarian Elections Using the Tisza Party! + Video

Prime Minister Viktor Orban signs National Resistance Movement petition.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 05. 02. 11:33
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: Prime Minister’s Communications Office/ Vivien Cher Benko)
“Let’s not allow Brussels to interfere in the Hungarian elections by using the Tisza Party! Let’s get as many people as possible to sign the petition of the National Resistance Movement!” – Prime Minister Viktor Orban urged in a new video.

“It was high time someone raised the flag and announced a national resistance movement. The work of the National Resistance Movement is important. I’m glad I joined, because what’s happening in the world today—especially in Brussels and against Hungary—must be countered, and we can only do that together,” the prime minister emphasized.

Viktor Orban cited the case of Kinga Kollar as an example:

Tisza Party MEPs are working in Brussels to ensure Hungary does not succeed, that Hungary’s economy does not become successful, that the quality of public services does not improve, that we cannot renovate fifty hospitals or build roads, bridges, or railways—while here in Hungary, millions of people are working to make all of this happen.

The petition can be accessed and signed by clicking here.

Cover photo: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: Prime Minister’s Communications Office/ Vivien Cher Benko)

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

