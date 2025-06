“While the Tisza Party–Gergely Karacsony "bankrupt coalition" hails ‘Slava Ukraini’ and Pride parades in front of children, we say glory to Hungary!”

Alexandra Szentkiralyi, the Budapest municipal assembly's Fidesz-KDNP group leader posted on social media. The politician added:

No flag of a foreign country, nor the banner of gender propaganda, belongs on Budapest City Hall!