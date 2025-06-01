Despite Ban, Soros-Backed Activists Persist with Today's Pride Event in Budapest

The Kuria annulled the police decision banning the rainbow-themed event planned for June 1 and ordered a new procedure, effectively allowing organizers to hold a mini-Pride Parade in Budapest this afternoon.

This afternoon’s mini Pride event will go ahead thanks to the efforts of Soros-linked organizations.

(Photo: Facebook/ Bernadett Moga)

On June 1, 2025, five organizations—Amnesty International Hungary, Hatter Society, Hungarian Helsinki Committee, Rainbow Mission Foundation (organizer of Budapest Pride), and the Hungarian Civil Liberties Union (TASZ/HCLU))—planned a march on Budapest's prestigious Andrassy Avenue.

Police had prohibited the event, citing a March amendment to the law, which bans gatherings that display homosexuality or gender diversity. The law argues that protecting children’s right to physical, mental, and moral development takes precedence over the right to peaceful assembly. However, the five organizations, all with ties to Soros, challenged the ban at the top Hungarian court, which has now ruled in their favor.

Why Did the Kuria Side with Pride?

Hungary’s highest judicial body justified its decision by stating that the police ruling lacked sufficient factual grounding:

"Aside from the wording of the announcement, the planned location of the march, and a statement that anyone—including children—could join the gathering, the decision includes no other assessable facts,” the court’s statement reads.

It continues:

“The police decision failed to demonstrate why the cited constitutional and legal provisions apply to the reported gathering. Nor could it be determined from the documents what special circumstance required the assembly authority to ban the event—especially considering that similar events were not deemed unconstitutional just two weeks earlier,” the Kuria's statement reads.

The court added that it could not supply the missing evidence and, without it, could not rule on the legality of the ban.

The Rainbow Mission Foundation has confirmed that in addition to pursuing legal remedy, they will hold the full Budapest Pride march on June 28. Organizers expect this to be Hungary’s largest Pride event to date.

According to CNN, at least 70 Members of the European Parliament plan to attend this year’s Budapest Pride. The news outlet reports that at least six EP groups intend to join the march.

Cover photo: Illustration (Photo: David Matrai/Mandiner)