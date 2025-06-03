Hungary FM: Polish Presidential Election Is Major Patriot Victory

At a joint press conference in Budapest with the Bulgarian foreign minister on Monday, Szijjarto declared: “A tremendous patriot victory was achieved in the Polish presidential elections.” Responding to a journalist’s question, Szijjarto congratulated Nawrocki and described the outcome as a turning point that could steer Hungarian–Polish relations back toward the traditionally close cooperation of earlier times.

According to Peter Szijjarto, the Polish patriotic victory gives a new chance to restore Hungarian-Polish relations and Visegrad cooperation Source: Facebook/P Peter Szijjarto

Peter Szijjarto on the Visegrad Group (V4)

The Polish patriot victory offers a new opportunity to restore Hungarian–Polish relations and Visegrad cooperation,” he emphasized, noting that of late "the Polish and Czech governments have been working toward dismantling rather than building this cooperation.

Speaking on the future of the Visegrad Group (V4), the Hungarian foreign minister believes the election result gives new hope that the Visegrad Group (V4) can once again become one of the European Union’s driving forces. He added:

If President Babis is also able to win in the Czech Republic in September or later this fall, then I believe the Visegrad cooperation can once again become one of the EU’s tightest and most effective internal alliances.

"So, we congratulate the patriotic candidate who won the Polish election,” the minister added.

The Foreign Minister on the Praid (Parajd) Disaster

At the press conference, Peter Szijjarto also addressed the tragic events at the Praid (Parajd) salt mine in Transylvania. He described the footage taken at the scene as shocking and emphasized that the incident has emotionally affected Hungarian public opinion.

Naturally, this is also an emotional issue for us. Over the past years, so many Hungarians have visited Parajd, so many have had personal experiences there. It is so important to the Hungarian communities in Transylvania and Szekler Land and what we are seeing clearly cuts into our souls,

he stated.

The Hungarian government is providing all necessary assistance to prevent further tragedies and to ensure that recovery efforts can begin as soon as possible.

We are in constant contact with party President Hunor Kelemen and the RMDSZ/UDMR. Funds, technology and equipment—all are available. So, whatever they request, we will send in order to help mitigate this tragedy,

he added.

Cover photo: Hungary's Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto (Source: Facebook/Peter Szijjarto )