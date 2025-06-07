PM Orban: Ukraine’s EU Membership Can Still Be Prevented

"There is a major, open debate in Brussels today. Ukraine’s membership in the European Union can still be blocked if we courageously take part in this debate, firmly represent our position, and don’t allow Hungary to become a puppet government of Brussels or Ukraine," Viktor Orban said in a Facebook post.

Hungary can block Ukraine's EU membership, PM Orban says (Photo: AFP)



Hungary can block Ukraine's EU membership, PM Orban says

He emphasized that Ukraine’s accession to the EU would endanger all the progress the Hungarian people have made in recent years.

If Hungary stands up for itself, we can protect ourselves, and people will keep what they have,

he said, warning that Ukraine’s membership would result in a significant drop in living standards.