PM Orban: Ukraine’s EU Membership Can Still Be Prevented

Ukraine joining the European Union would entail serious consequences for Hungary, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said, pointing out that that Ukraine's EU membership can still be stopped if Hungary stands firm in defending its national interests.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 06. 07. 10:13
Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI)
"There is a major, open debate in Brussels today. Ukraine’s membership in the European Union can still be blocked if we courageously take part in this debate, firmly represent our position, and don’t allow Hungary to become a puppet government of Brussels or Ukraine," Viktor Orban  said in a Facebook post.

Orbán Viktor szerint meg tudjuk akadályozni Ukrajna EU-tagságát
Hungary can block Ukraine's EU membership, PM Orban says (Photo: AFP)
 

Hungary can block Ukraine's EU membership, PM Orban says

He emphasized that Ukraine’s accession to the EU would endanger all the progress the Hungarian people have made in recent years.

If Hungary stands up for itself, we can protect ourselves, and people will keep what they have,

he said, warning that Ukraine’s membership would result in a significant drop in living standards.

Ukraine joining the European Union would mean people losing much of what they now have,

he added.

Brussels and Kyiv would drain Hungary’s resources

PM Orban identified three specific threats it would lead to:

  • tax increases;
  • lower pensions;
  • the end of household utility cost reductions.

"Hungary and Hungarian families have a lot to lose,” which is why the government has a duty to protect the nation’s interests, the prime minister said.

If Ukraine joins the European Union, we will lose a significant portion of our successes and opportunities because Ukraine will soak up the money like a sponge and pull it out of Central Europe,

He concluded with directly appealing to voters:

Don’t let others decide over our heads! Make sure you vote! Consultative vote Voks 2025.

 

Cover photo: Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI)

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

