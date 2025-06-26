Final Results of Consultative Vote Voks 2025 to Be Revealed Soon

One of the most successful consultative surveys of all time has just concluded with Voks 2025. The vote count is complete, Balazs Hidveghi announced on Thursday morning on Kossuth Radio, confirming that more than 2.2 million Hungarian citizens cast their votes. The final result will be announced within two hours by Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Brussels. The certified documents are already in the prime minister's hands.

Balazs Hidveghi explained that the results are needed in Brussels now, as the issue is currently on the agenda there.

The deputy minister of the Prime Minister's Office announced on Wednesday and has now confirmed that, according to the final participation data, a total of 2,284,732 people voted.

Of these, 2,040,168 votes were received by mail and 244,564 were submitted online. Balazs Hidveghi had previously shared the county-level data.

A record number of voters (Source: Facebook/Balazs Hidveghi)

Many Returned Their Ballots

Speaking about the regional distribution of the 2,040,168 mailed paper ballots, Balazs Hidveghi noted that two areas immediately stand out: Budapest and Pest County, essentially the most densely populated regions of the Hungary. More than half a million votes were submitted from these two areas alone.

Also showing high participation were Borsod-Abauj-Zemplen, Szabolcs-Szatmar-Bereg, Hajdu-Bihar, and Gyor-Moson-Sopron counties, followed by the rest.

Regarding the percentage of ballots returned by county, Balazs Hidveghi said that it is immediately apparent that the picture is fairly balanced. The top three counties are Vas with 31.26 percent, Tolna with 30.25 percent, and Zala with 30.05 percent. Other counties with high returns included Veszprem, Szabolcs-Szatmar-Bereg, Gyor-Moson-Sopron, and Bacs-Kiskun. According to Balazs Hidveghi, the national average return rate is 27.02 percent. Budapest is slightly below this, while the other counties are practically close to the average.

It’s worth recalling that in the Tisza Party’s poll, in which only about 1.1 million people participated,

58.2 percent of the respondents supported Ukraine’s EU accession. With this, Peter Magyar and his party once again expressed their commitment to Ukraine’s membership.