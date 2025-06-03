Migration in Sweden: Even Those Born There Can't Speak the Language

This means hundreds of thousands of people are excluded from employment and depend on social benefits.

Among those born in Sweden, only 4 percent fall into this category. This includes ethnic Swedes with reading or language acquisition challenges, but the majority who lack sufficient Swedish language skills are typically children of migrants. Data from Skolverket (Sweden’s National Agency for Education) show that Swedish as a Second Language (SVA) is no longer mainly taught to recent arrivals. The trend is moving in the wrong direction, as more children born in Sweden are lacking the Swedish language proficiency needed to succeed in society.

In 2019–2020, 40% of SVA students were born in Sweden. Five years later, in the 2024–2025 school year, that share has risen to 53%.

They Still Get By

One likely cause for why many Sweden-born children still require SVA education is increasing housing segregation. In so-called “vulnerable areas,” where the majority of residents are of foreign origin, it is often possible to get by without knowing Swedish.

Children growing up in such environments are therefore not exposed to the same linguistic conditions as others, even though they were born in the country. However, Radda Barnen (Save the Children), which raised attention to this issue, holds a different view, according to Swedish news outlet Samnytt. In their view, the number of Swedish-born students with insufficient Swedish is not increasing. Instead, they argue that schools are mistakenly placing students with immigrant backgrounds into SVA classes, even if they speak Swedish fluently.