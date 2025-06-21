Rendkívüli

Az Egyesült Államok már készen áll egy nukleáris csapásra

Schwarzenegger Puts Foot Down, Stands by Viktor Orban on Key Issue

Unexpected support arrives for Hungary's prime minister.

Csépányi Balázs
2025. 06. 21. 17:09
Hungary's Prime Miniter Viktor Orban and Arnold Schwarzenegger (Source: Facebook)
Arnold Schwarzenegger appeared as an invited guest on the American talk show The View, where he was asked for his reaction to footage showing immigration officers arresting illegal migrants in the United States. While the world-famous actor is known for his right-wing views, his response to the provocative question still came as a surprise.

Schwarzenegger, Orbán
Arnold Schwarzenegger (Photo: MTI/EPA/Christian Bruna)

The host pointed out that Schwarzenegger, as someone who arrived in the United States as an immigrant, has an authentic perspective on the issue.

Schwarzenegger didn’t hold back, and the liberal host turned pale in shock. He said:

“People who do illegal things in America as foreigners are not smart. Because when you come to America, you are a guest — and you have to behave like a guest. Like if I go to someone’s house as a guest, I do everything I can: I keep things clean, I make the bed, and I do everything that’s the right thing to do — rather than committing a crime or being abusive or something like that.”

The Terminator expressed a strong, no-nonsense opinion, effectively taking Viktor Orban’s side on the burning issue of illegal immigration.

Let the usual liberal squirming begin.

Cover photo: Hungary's Prime Miniter Viktor Orban and Arnold Schwarzenegger (Source: Facebook)

For all articles in the Poszt-trauma column, click HERE!

 

