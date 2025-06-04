Specific Proposals Developed in EP to Shield Peter Magyar from Accountability

Regarding the EP's Legal Affairs Committee (JURI) first placing then removing from its agenda a planned hearing on suspending Peter Magyar's parliamentary immunity, Csaba Domotor stated: this is not the first time. This shows they don't even want to begin the first stage of the procedure, even though the EP plenary has already voted on several other immunity cases that reached the European Parliament much later.

MEP Domotor noted that while Peter Magyar claims that people just laugh about this entire procedure here in Brussels, the responsible MEPs dodge journalists’ questions and even threaten to ban reporters who ask them about the issue. Moreover, concrete proposals have been developed specifically to ensure that Peter Magyar cannot be held responsible, he emphasized.

This also shows that if someone joins the grand coalition of Weber's EPP, they will receive all support: campaign funds, immunity, flattering words. And as we know from Kinga Kollar, they will even go so far as to cause economic damage to a country if they hope to gain electoral advantages from it,

The embrace of the Weber coalition comes at a price, and Peter Magyar is paying it. "We will ensure that even if Peter Magyar pays, Hungary does not," Csaba Domotor underlined.

As previously reported, in September 2024, Hungarian authorities submitted a request to the European Parliament to lift Peter Magyar’s immunity. According to a statement from the Prosecutor General’s Office, available evidence suggests that on June 21, 2024, in the early morning hours at a Budapest nightclub, the opposition politician behaved in a scandalous manner. Among others, a person at the scene filmed him with a mobile phone. After Peter Magyar and one of his companions noticed the recording, they confronted the man. During the argument, Peter Magyar grabbed the phone from the man’s hand, put it in his pocket, and later dropped it into the Danube River.

Based on the available evidence, the prosecutor general requested the president of the European Parliament to suspend the immunity of MEP Peter Magyar. Suspending his immunity would allow criminal proceedings against the MEP to proceed, enabling further clarification of the details of the offense.

However, Manfred Weber and his associates in Brussels are doing everything to prevent Magyar from being held accountable.

