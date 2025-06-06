“These people think we’re all complete idiots,” Tamas Menczer wrote, reacting to a public statement by EU Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos, who recently declared: “Ukraine’s accession to the EU is a key security guarantee. We must make it happen.” The Hungarian politician said the statement is paving the way for importing war into the EU, along with all of its financial repercussions.

Tamas Menczer sharply criticized Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos. Photo: AFP

In his post, Mr. Menczer made it clear that Ukraine’s rapid, practically immediate admission into the EU would not guarantee security—but rather trigger the opposite.