Tamas Menczer: You Have to See This!

Tamas Menczer launched a sharp attack on EU Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos via social media. According to Mr. Menczer, Fidesz's communications chief, it is utterly absurd for Brussels to claim that Ukraine’s accession to the European Union is a security guarantee, arguing that admitting a country at war would have the exact opposite effect. It would bring war and economic collapse into the Union.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 06. 06. 11:33
Tamas Menczer, Fidesz's communications chief Photo: MTI / Noemi Bruzak)
“These people think we’re all complete idiots,” Tamas Menczer wrote, reacting to a public statement by EU Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos, who recently declared: “Ukraine’s accession to the EU is a key security guarantee. We must make it happen.” The Hungarian politician said the statement is paving the way for importing war into the EU, along with all of its financial repercussions.

Menczer Tamás élesen bírálta Marta Kos bővítési biztost
Tamas Menczer sharply criticized Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos. Photo: AFP

Tamas Menczer sharply criticized Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos

In his post, Mr. Menczer made it clear that Ukraine’s rapid, practically immediate admission into the EU would not guarantee security—but rather trigger the opposite.

Ukraine’s accession would mean war for the EU. And financial ruin. We want neither,

– he warned. According to Mr. Menczer, Brussels decision-makers advocating for the integration of a country at war are operating with a completely absurd logic — especially at a time when internal tensions, economic challenges, and social discontent are on the rise within the EU itself.

NO! Vote 2025! Say NO!

– Mr. Menczer concluded his post. According to Fidesz's communications chief, the time has come to put a stop to Brussels’ irresponsible enlargement policy. Marta Kos had previously stated that a staff of 1,000 officials in Brussels is currently working on Ukraine’s EU accession.

 

Cover photo: Tamas Menczer, Fidesz's communications chief (Photo: MTI)

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

