FM Szijjarto: No Hungarian Election Has Seen Such Blatant Foreign Intelligence Interference

"In Brussels they are putting on a show, as if von der Leyen writes a letter to Zelenskiy, and Zelenskiy writes a letter to von der Leyen. But they speak on the phone five times a day. They meet at least once a week, and here they act as if the Ukrainians have decided something and the people in Brussels are tinkering to solve it. But that is not what happened—they sat down, came up with it, and agreed on it: the Berlin–Brussels–Kyiv axis,” he said.

In Berlin, they cannot tolerate that the prime minister of a Central European country acts on the basis of Hungarian interests rather than German interests on key issues (…) What do they want from Brussels? War, migration, gender. And they know full well that there is one country that can resist this—that is us. And then there are the Ukrainians, for whom it is about EU membership, the war, and the money,

– he listed.

FM Szijjarto underlined that the oil blockade had failed because the Hungarian government was prepared. For that reason, an attempt was made to create a total energy blockade by having the Ukrainian army target the Russian section of the TurkStream natural gas pipeline with dozens of drones.