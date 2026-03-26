PM Orban: If We Elect a Pro-Ukraine Gov't, Hungarians’ Money Will Also Go To Ukraine + Video

“We will not become a Ukrainian colony!” — this was the message with which the Peace March in Esztergom got underway, preceding Wednesday’s stop of PM Orban’s nationwide tour.

At Mindszenty Square, following a performance by Edda frontman Attila Pataky, Esztergom Mayor Adam Hernadi greeted the crowd. The mayor said that while they see the city’s beauty, they also recognize its problems, and thus understand their responsibilities. He called it a key question who represents the people of Esztergom.

– We need someone who does not view Esztergom's map from the outside.

We need someone who doesn't just show up during campaign season and who doesn't just know our streets from a map,

– the mayor said. In his view, Gabor Eros, Fidesz’s local candidate, is such a person. He is not a tourist, he does not need a guide; he belongs to the region, grew up there, lives his daily life there, and returns home there, Mr. Hernadi added.

Gabor Eros, the Fidesz–Chritstian Democrat (KDNP) candidate in Esztergom, said at the event that everything achieved so far has been the result of joint effort, made possible by the past fifteen years. He noted that there is no unemployment in the region because Hungary has a government that believes in a work-based society.

We believe that together we are very strong,

– he added. He said he is proud to represent local residents and emphasized that the upcoming election will be decisive: voters must choose certainty over uncertainty. “Let us choose a secure future, let us choose Fidesz–KDNP,” he stressed.

Janos Lazar, minister of construction and transportation, recalled that Adam Hernadi had invited him to Esztergom because his job is to deliver on what the prime minister promises. He announced that

the M100 highway will be built, connecting Esztergom to the national motorway network.

Mr, Lazar also welcomed those who had come from Tisza Party events, asking everyone to pay attention to one another. He added that if Tisza supporters listen to them, they will ultimately vote for them.