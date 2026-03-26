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Lázár JánosVálasztás 2026miniszterelnökorbán viktoresztergom
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PM Orban: If We Elect a Pro-Ukraine Gov't, Hungarians’ Money Will Also Go To Ukraine + Video

If we elect a pro-Ukraine government, Hungarians’ money will also go to Ukraine, and even our children and grandchildren will be repaying Brussels’ war loans. Only Fidesz can say no to war and to draining the country’s resources, Viktor Orban said at the Esztergom stop of his nationwide tour. He recalled that for months Hungary has been under pressure from Tisza Party supporters, Ukraine, and Brussels, because they do not want Hungary to have a national government. He argued that the conflict between Ukraine and Hungary is ultimately about money: neither Ukraine nor Europe has sufficient funds, so massive loans are being taken out in Ukraine’s interest, and this is something we must not allow to happen, PM Orban stressed.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 03. 26. 16:45
PM Viktor Orban on his nationwide tour (Photo: Prime Minister’s Communications Office / Akos Kaiser)
PM Viktor Orban on his nationwide tour (Photo: Prime Minister’s Communications Office / Akos Kaiser)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

“We will not become a Ukrainian colony!” — this was the message with which the Peace March in Esztergom got underway, preceding Wednesday’s stop of PM Orban’s nationwide tour.

At Mindszenty Square, following a performance by Edda frontman Attila Pataky, Esztergom Mayor Adam Hernadi greeted the crowd. The mayor said that while they see the city’s beauty, they also recognize its problems, and thus understand their responsibilities. He called it a key question who represents the people of Esztergom.

– We need someone who does not view Esztergom's map from the outside.

We need someone who doesn't just show up during campaign season and who doesn't just know our streets from a map,

– the mayor said. In his view, Gabor Eros, Fidesz’s local candidate, is such a person. He is not a tourist, he does not need a guide; he belongs to the region, grew up there, lives his daily life there, and returns home there, Mr. Hernadi added.

Gabor Eros, the Fidesz–Chritstian Democrat (KDNP) candidate in Esztergom, said at the event that everything achieved so far has been the result of joint effort, made possible by the past fifteen years. He noted that there is no unemployment in the region because Hungary has a government that believes in a work-based society.

We believe that together we are very strong,

– he added. He said he is proud to represent local residents and emphasized that the upcoming election will be decisive: voters must choose certainty over uncertainty. “Let us choose a secure future, let us choose Fidesz–KDNP,” he stressed.

Orbán Viktor országjárás Esztergom kampány választás
 

Janos Lazar, minister of construction and transportation, recalled that Adam Hernadi had invited him to Esztergom because his job is to deliver on what the prime minister promises. He announced that 

the M100 highway will be built, connecting Esztergom to the national motorway network.

Mr, Lazar also welcomed those who had come from Tisza Party events, asking everyone to pay attention to one another. He added that if Tisza supporters listen to them, they will ultimately vote for them.

According to Mr. Lazar, Hungary’s security is primarily threatened by the war. He said the most important task on April 12 is to guarantee Hungary’s security. He noted that recent developments have revealed an additional threat: the Middle East conflict could trigger a new wave of migration toward Hungary. Hungary remains safe today because it is free of migrants, he added.

Speaking about the stakes of the election, he said Hungarians’ money is also at risk. Allowing Peter Magyar into government would pose a serious danger, and change at this moment would be highly risky.

What Fidesz does not have, but Tisza does, is drugs,

– Mr. Lazar remarked, adding that “those who snort the line should leave the line.”

Orbán Viktor országjárás Esztergom kampány választás Lázár János
 

He said Fidesz would win the election with calm strength. “Calm” means their politics are based on unity and cooperation, while “strength” means elections cannot be won through cowardice.

“Be proud of what we have achieved. Strength is on our side,”
he added.

Mr. Lazar also said many people ask him why they should still vote for Viktor Orban. His answer is that over the past forty years, anyone in trouble could count on Mr. Orban. He urged everyone to stand behind the prime minister on April 12.

 

Hungarians Cannot Be Blackmailed

– “I ask you to support Gabor Eros on April 12,” Viktor Orban began his speech at Mindszenty Square in Esztergom. The prime minister said Hungary needs people like him.

He recalled that he is an honorary citizen of Esztergom and always considers it an honor to visit what he called the country’s first city. The previous day he had been in Nagykanizsa, where he was greeted by a large crowd, and locals told him they would do their part and secure victory.

We are in the majority everywhere, so we can expect a landslide victory,

– the prime minister said.

Orbán Viktor országjárás Esztergom kampány választás
Fotó: Miniszterelnöki Kommunikációs Főosztály

He also spoke about pressure from Ukraine, the Tisza Party, and Brussels, all seeking a change of government in Hungary. Hungarians cannot be intimidated or blackmailed, he emphasized. He said it is useful when Tisza supporters attend such events, as it allows for dialogue. Those who attend can see unity and commitment, he added, stressing that after the election everyone will remain Hungarian, so national unity must be built.

The prime minister said Hungary has faced a series of challenges for which it bears no responsibility. The country is not responsible for the Russia–Ukraine war, yet it has had to govern in its shadow for four years, while the conflict continues to weigh on the economy.

– “We asked what could be made of this situation. We are the only country in Europe with one percent economic growth, yet we increased the minimum wage by eleven percent,” Viktor Orban said.

He added that Hungary has introduced a homeownership support system for young people unmatched in Europe. Even under the shadow of war, the government reinstated the 13th-month pension and began introducing a 14th-month pension.

He noted that while 3.6 million people were employed in 2010, today that number stands at 4.7 million. If re-elected, he said, by the end of the next term 

five million people will be working and the average wage will reach one million forints.

“If we want a Hungary led by families, we must strengthen mothers and children. Families must be strengthened financially as well,”
he emphasized, adding that the government will continue its pro-family national policies.

He also noted that national wealth has doubled, and Hungary’s gold reserves have increased from three tons in 2010 to 103 tons today.

 

We Owe Nothing To The Ukrainians

He recalled that in 2022 Hungary committed to staying out of the Russia–Ukraine war. The country has taken in Ukrainian refugees and allowed them to study in their own language, while Ukraine denies similar rights to ethnic Hungarians in Transcarpathia.

We have given all assistance to Ukraine; we owe them nothing,

Mr Orban said, adding that if anything, Ukraine owes Hungary, but Hungarians are not the type to present a bill. The key question, he said, is whether the national alliance to stay out of the war can be renewed—something that requires unity.

Orbán Viktor országjárás Esztergom kampány választás
Photo: Prime Minister’s Communications Office

According to PM Orban, it is not enough to oppose war; one must also be able to stay out of it. This is why the ruling party alliance needs strong support in 2026. He described the current campaign as unique due to intense international attention, with intelligence services from multiple countries active in Hungary. This shows that the stakes extend beyond Hungary itself. Two forces are clashing in Europe today: those who oppose the war and those who support it, he said, adding that: some prioritize Ukraine over their own people, while others prioritize national interests.

Hungary is living proof that if you want to stay out of war, you can—but you must have the will. That is why this election matters,

– Mr. Orban said. He added that Ukraine had blown up the Nord Stream pipeline and shut down gas supplies to Hungary in 2022, but Hungary managed to avoid serious consequences thanks to alternative infrastructure. Now, he said, Ukraine has imposed an oil blockade and is targeting gas infrastructure.

– This is a terrorist state. Hungary can never be blackmailed or threatened by anyone in order to gain advantage over us, Viktor Orban said.

He announced that Hungary will gradually halt gas deliveries to Ukraine.

– If there is no oil, there is no gas. If there is no oil, there is no money, he emphasized, adding that Ukraine must restart the Druzhba pipeline. Until then, Hungary will block any financial support to Ukraine from Brussels.

He explained that the European Union is taking out loans and lending the money to Ukraine, which would only repay them if Russia pays reparations. Member states provide the guarantees for these loans.

If we elect a pro-Ukraine government that accepts these loans, even our children will be repaying them,”
 

– he said, adding that the ruling party alliance boasts significant experience, which he described as the toughest currency in European politics.

– “To be able to say no, you need a clear mind, steady nerves, and a firm hand. Today, only we can provide that for Hungary,” the prime minister said. He added that he feels optimistic about the elections, saying he knows his people well. “More and more people are coming forward; it’s clear that many stand with Fidesz, and we will win this election,” he stated. 

“The election isn’t tomorrow morning; there’s still work to be done,” Orbán Viktor said. He noted that, according to Americans, voters tend to trust their neighbors more than politicians. He urged everyone to talk with their neighbors and explain what’s at stake in the election. He also asked those present to encourage him, as he faces significant work ahead.

As Magyar Nemzet previously reported, Viktor Orban launched a nationwide tour last week, visiting Kaposvár, Eger, Dunaújváros, Szentendre, Miskolc, and Hodmezovasarhely. This week, he has appeared in Kecskemét and Nagykanizsa. Large crowds have greeted him at every stop, including Esztergom, according to photos from the scene.

Orbán Viktor országjárás Esztergom kampány választás
Orbán Viktor országjárás Esztergom kampány választás
Orbán Viktor országjárás Esztergom kampány választás
1/11

Cover photo: Prime Minister Viktor Orban on his nationwide tour (Photo: Prime Minister’s Communications Office / Akos Kaiser)

 

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