Viktor Orban’s nationwide tour continued on Tuesday in Nagykanizsa. The prime minister invited local residents to Erzsebet Square in the city in Zala County.

I ask you to support Peter Cseresnyes with your votes, as he remains a stable ally of mine in governing,

– PM Orban emphasized at the beginning of his forum in Nagykanizsa.

He thanked attendees for their past support and encouraged them to reaffirm the anti-war alliance formed in 2022. He also thanked supporters of the Tisza Party for attending, indicating that he wished to address them as well.

Viktor Orban said the campaign has entered its final stretch, there is little left to weigh, and it is time to move forward; if everyone does their job, we can expect a decisive victory.

He added: “Tisza supporters disparage our work and attack us."

Standing firm is not easy, PM Orban said, stressing that even he is being threatened with soldiers by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Photo: Prime Minister’s Communications Office/Akos Kaiser)

– “They are doing everything they can to ensure that a pro-Ukraine government comes to power in Hungary,” Viktor Orban emphasized, adding that government supporters share a common passion for Hungary, which must now be defended in unity.

For us, the campaign is not a burden but an opportunity for like-minded people to come together,

– PM Orban said. He stressed that all hostility must be rejected. “The past four years have been extremely unjust. They have been about fending off crises we did not cause, crises that have blocked our economy,” he said, adding that it is a shared task to achieve all of their goals.

He added that the war has caused approximately €10 billion in losses for the country, while emphasizing that significant achievements have nonetheless been made. He highlighted that the minimum wage is set to rise by 11 percent even as the economy grows by only one percent—something he said no other European country has achieved.

He also noted that the government not only restored the 13th-month pension but has begun building a system for a 14th-month payment as well. He spoke about Hungary’s commitment to being a family-friendly country and said it will not allow families to be ridiculed. As he put it:

A father is a man, a mother is a woman—there is no debate about that.

He recalled that the child tax benefit has been doubled and that mothers raising at least two children have been granted tax exemptions, adding that families are held together by mothers.