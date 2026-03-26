Hungary FM: Decisions Made In EU Have Serious Impact On Hungary’s Cooperation With Non-EU Countries

Peter Szijjarto also called it a lie that the European Commission’s deputy spokesperson claimed the EU’s high representative for foreign affairs had contacted him regarding the matter.

Do you know how long it's been since we last spoke? At least a year. So they're just spreding lies,

– he said. “There is no question of any secret information, but EU decisions do affect Hungary’s foreign relations, and we must consult about them,” he stressed.

“I do not understand why they spread the lie that I am passing secrets to Sergey Lavrov or consulting only with Sergey Lavrov, when I have told you that, if necessary, I speak with the Turks, I regularly speak with the Americans, in connection with foreign ministers’ councils,” the minister said, expressing confusion that from Peter Magyar to Donald Tusk to parts of the Hungarian media, so many false claims are being made while EU interests have not been harmed.

“In Hungary, very few of you have actually attended meetings of foreign ministers, especially over the past eleven and a half years, because I am the minister. I understand it is easy to mislead the remaining 9.8 million people, because they have never been there, but if there were any regard for professionalism, they would not write nonsense about security protocols at meetings of foreign ministers,” - Mr. Szijjarto declared.

What security protocols? People walk in and out. There are eighty of us in the room, seventy-nine have phones—everyone except me. What security protocols?

– he asked rhetorically, criticizing journalists for a lack of professional standards and for misleading readers.

Cover photo: Peter Szijjarto, minister of foreign affairs and trade (Photo: MTI)