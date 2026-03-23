Orbán ViktorországjárásHódmezővásárhely
magyar

PM Orban: Brussels, Kyiv, Tisza Party Conspiring Against Hungarian People

“We will choose our own destiny in April,” Viktor Orban stressed at the stop of his nationwide tour in Hodmezovasarhely. "The demands of Brussels and Kyiv are in vain, we will not ruin Hungary for their sake. We cannot allow our money to go to Kyiv and our sons to be sent to Ukraine," the Hungarian prime minister said, emphasizing that only Fidesz is capable of protecting Hungary from the threats it faces and ensuring the country’s security.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 03. 23. 15:27
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

The square in front of the Bessenyei Ferenc Cultural Center in Hodmezovasarhely was filled to capacity.

“One thing is certain: we are more than they are,” said Gabor Czirbus, the local candidate of the Fidesz–KDNP alliance. He emphasized that they are fighting to ensure a better future for their children, predictable security for pensioners, and safety for Hungarian homes, jobs, and families.

“We must not risk the achievements we have made so far. That is why we must choose stability over chaos,” he added.

 

In April, we will choose our destiny

Following the ruling parties’ candidate, Janos Lazar, minister of construction and transport and former mayor of Hodmezovasarhely, took the stage. He specifically addressed those sent to provoke the event, saying they are not afraid of aggression and will stop the Tisza. “We are the majority,” he declared.

Orbán Viktor országjárás Hódmezővásárhely kampány választás Lázár János
 

The minister emphasized that the source of the Tisza is in Ukraine. “That source comes from a foreign land and serves foreign interests,” he stated. He added that they had learned that when the Tisza floods, it brings waste from Ukraine. He noted that the Tisza rises quickly and recedes even faster. He said that no one in Hodmezovasarhely cared about the "Tisza hate squad," nting that people in the region reject politics driven by anger.

Janos Lazar expressed his gratitude for having been able to serve Hodmezovasarhely. The minister warned the audience that every Hungarian is in danger today, which is why they must elect politicians who can guarantee security in Hungary. He stated that the stakes in this year’s election are the security of Hungarians and the money of Hungarians. He added that on April 12, everyone will be deciding their own destiny, as Hungary has reached a watershed moment. He said every Hungarian can count on the government, highlighting that just recently fuel price caps have been introduced. He criticized Peter Magyar, saying he represents risk rather than hope, because change sweeps everything away. He said he has been traveling around Hungary for a long time. “Anyone can ask me anything. People often ask me why Hungarians should vote for Viktor Orban after 16 years. In 2026, this country needs Duracells, not weak figures in slim-fit shorts,” he declared. The minister said that in times of trouble, every Hungarian can count on Viktor Orban.

 Viktor Orban: We are here in great number

“I can see our opponents are here as well. The proportions are just right: they are about a hundred, we are three thousand. That would be a good election result,” Viktor Orban said at the Hodmezovasarhely leg of his campaign trail. Speaking before a large crowd, the prime minister added that it is always an honor to come to the city.

“We all know that since 1990, this city has always sent civic, national, Christian representatives to Parliament. Hodmezovasarhely is a stronghold of national interests,” he said. According to the prime minister, they have found a candidate who truly deserves the voters’ trust, and he called on everyone to support Gabor Czirbus, the candidate of the governing parties.

He noted that the first week of the campaign has passed, and that the Peace March on March 15 showed clearly that “we are many.”

Orbán Viktor országjárás Hódmezővásárhely kampány választás
 

Message to Tisza supporters

Viktor Orban stated that “we are the majority everywhere” and that their campaign aims to reach every corner of the country to build an anti-war alliance. He accused the opposition of showing contempt for everything, while “we speak only about the country and the Hungarian people.” He also sent a message to protesting Tisza supporters: “Do not let hatred harden your hearts.”

 

Promises kept

Reviewing the past four years, PM Orban said the war broke out just before the last election and that Hungary has lived in its shadow ever since. He recalled his promise to keep Hungary out of the war, and said he delivered on that promise while maintaining Hungary as one of Europe’s safest countries.

“While factories are being shut down across Europe, we have preserved jobs in Hungary. We restored the 13th-month pension and have begun introducing the 14th-month payment,” he said. He added that today, Hungarian young people have the best chance in Europe to have their own home. “If there are no children, there is no future. If there are children, there is a future,” he stressed. He noted that families are held together by women, which is why mothers raising at least two children benefit from lifelong income tax exemption.

The prime minister said it is unjust that those who raise children should see their financial standard of living decline compared to those who do not. “We wanted to remedy this injustice by providing tax reliefs to families,” he said.

Hungary’s national wealth has doubled, foreign currency reserves have reached record levels, and gold reserves have increased from three tons in 2010 to 103 tons today, he said, sending a message to Tisza supporters and Peter Marki-Zay, mayor of Hodmezovasarhely and opposition prime ministerial candidate in the 2022 election.

 

Demands from Brussels and Kyiv are in vain

On Ukraine, Viktor Orban recalled that Hungary took in Ukrainian refugees and fulfilled its obligations toward a country in trouble. “But we cannot support them in a way that ruins ourselves,” he said. “We will not go to war for Ukraine’s interests. Our interest is to preserve Hungary’s peace and security. No matter how they demand it, they cannot take our money,” he stressed.

He added that the government will not allow Hungarian money to be taken abroad. He warned that if Ukraine were admitted to the European Union, “the next day we would be at war with Russia,” arguing instead for an agreement with Ukraine, but not EU membership. “What is at stake is the money of our children and our grandchildren,” he said.

He also criticized EU loans taken out for Ukraine, noting that Hungary has stayed out of such arrangements. He pointed out that repayment depends on Russian reparations, which he believes will never materialize.

“It will be not only us paying for this all our lives, but our children and grandchildren as well. We will not become debt slaves for the sake of Ukraine,” he declared.
 

Hódmezővásárhely
 

Fidesz is the safe choice

Speaking about the oil blockade, he said that Ukraine is capable of anything. They blew up the Nord Stream pipeline, imposed a gas blockade on Hungary, and now they’re trying an oil blockade. “If we cannot break this, we will end up paying an extra month’s salary on utility bills,” he warned.

He noted that “Zelensky’s people” introduced the oil blockade to help the Tisza Party. “Brussels, the Tisza, and Ukraine are conspiring against the Hungarian people. That is why we must not allow a pro-Ukraine government to take power,” he said.

He added that the Russia–Ukraine war is ongoing, there is an oil blockade, a war has broken out in the Middle East, and the global economy faces an energy crisis and the threat of a new wave of migration.

“To handle these challenges, experience and a cool head are needed,” he said, adding that among all political options, only Fidesz–KDNP can provide the necessary knowledge, security, and experience. “Frankly, I do not see anyone else, apart from myself, who could protect our country from the threats we face,” he said.

Viktor Orban thanked the participants for demonstrating the real balance of political forces and for their support over the past four years. “No government alone can keep Hungary out of war. If there is national unity behind peace, then it is possible,” he said.

He also thanked voters for their support over the past 16 years, adding that “there is still plenty of ammunition left in the magazine.” He said he is ready for the election battle and determined to keep Hungary out of the war, emphasizing that achieving this requires national unity.

 

Nationwide tour

As reported by Magyar Nemzet, Viktor Orban’s nationwide tour continued in Hodmezovasarhely, where he delivered his speech at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, in front of the Bessenyei Ferenc Cultural Center. A Peace March also headed to the venue, and once again a large crowd gathered.

As is known, Viktor Orban's nationwide tour kicked off last week in Kaposvar,  followed by a visit to Eger on Tuesday and a forum in Dunaujvaros on Wednesday. The tour moved on to Szentendre on Friday and to Miskolc on Saturday. The town of Hodmezovasarhely was next on Sunday afternoon. This week, PM Orban will visit:

  • Kecskemet — March 23,
  • Nagykanizsa — March 24,
  • Esztergom — March 25,
  • Torokszentmiklos — March 26,
  • Veszprem and Gyor — March 27,
  • Pecel — March 28,
  • Bekescsaba — March 29.

További játékainkhoz kattintson ide!

Cover photo: A huge crowd gathered in Hodmezovasarhely (Photo: Prime Minister’s General Department of Communication)

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