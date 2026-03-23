PM Orban: Brussels, Kyiv, Tisza Party Conspiring Against Hungarian People

The square in front of the Bessenyei Ferenc Cultural Center in Hodmezovasarhely was filled to capacity.

“One thing is certain: we are more than they are,” said Gabor Czirbus, the local candidate of the Fidesz–KDNP alliance. He emphasized that they are fighting to ensure a better future for their children, predictable security for pensioners, and safety for Hungarian homes, jobs, and families.

“We must not risk the achievements we have made so far. That is why we must choose stability over chaos,” he added.

In April, we will choose our destiny

Following the ruling parties’ candidate, Janos Lazar, minister of construction and transport and former mayor of Hodmezovasarhely, took the stage. He specifically addressed those sent to provoke the event, saying they are not afraid of aggression and will stop the Tisza. “We are the majority,” he declared.

The minister emphasized that the source of the Tisza is in Ukraine. “That source comes from a foreign land and serves foreign interests,” he stated. He added that they had learned that when the Tisza floods, it brings waste from Ukraine. He noted that the Tisza rises quickly and recedes even faster. He said that no one in Hodmezovasarhely cared about the "Tisza hate squad," nting that people in the region reject politics driven by anger.

Janos Lazar expressed his gratitude for having been able to serve Hodmezovasarhely. The minister warned the audience that every Hungarian is in danger today, which is why they must elect politicians who can guarantee security in Hungary. He stated that the stakes in this year’s election are the security of Hungarians and the money of Hungarians. He added that on April 12, everyone will be deciding their own destiny, as Hungary has reached a watershed moment. He said every Hungarian can count on the government, highlighting that just recently fuel price caps have been introduced. He criticized Peter Magyar, saying he represents risk rather than hope, because change sweeps everything away. He said he has been traveling around Hungary for a long time. “Anyone can ask me anything. People often ask me why Hungarians should vote for Viktor Orban after 16 years. In 2026, this country needs Duracells, not weak figures in slim-fit shorts,” he declared. The minister said that in times of trouble, every Hungarian can count on Viktor Orban.