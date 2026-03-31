Hungary FM: Hungary Cannot Become a Ukrainian Intelligence Operation Zone

“It is enough that Ukrainians are using Hungary as an intelligence operation zone. The government will never allow this to anyone, because Hungary is a sovereign state,” Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto emphasized at a public forum in Baja, according to a statement from the ministry.

Photo: MTI/Tamas Kacsur

At the public forum in Baja, southern Hungary, the minister warned that Europe is preparing for a long war in Ukraine and refuses to give peace efforts a chance to succeed. He said that a decision has already been made in Brussels to send troops into the armed conflict.

“But it must be made clear that we will definitely not send Hungarian people to fight in Ukraine. (…) We have nothing to do with this war they are fighting,”

he underlined.

He also pointed out that since the beginning of the war, the European Union has provided 193 billion euros in support to Ukraine, three times more than Hungary has received since its accession in 2004.

In this context, he said that as further massive transfers are being prepared, the war has by now become a kind of “business model” in the neighboring country.

“The Ukrainian economy cannot produce in peacetime as much money as the European Union, Brussels, has already given them. But they cannot take our money.

Hungarian people’s money belongs in Hungary. It must be used to develop Hungarian towns and villages, the Hungary's rural areas, and to support Hungarian families, instead of financing the operation of a corrupt war regime,”

he stressed.

He also stated that

the Hungarian government will not allow war-torn Ukraine to be admitted to the European Union, as this would effectively import the war itself.

“We do not want NATO member states within the European Union to clash with Russia, because that would lead to a world war. We do not want a world war, we do not want to live in danger. We want peace and we want security,” he reaffirmed.

Summing up, Peter Szijjarto emphasized that this is what is at stake in the April 12 election:

“Will Hungary go to war? Our answer is no. Hungary must be kept out of the war. (…) We will not allow Hungarian people’s money to be taken to Ukraine, and we will not allow Ukraine, along with its war, to be brought into the European Union. We will not allow ourselves to be cut off from cheap energy, we will not allow household utility bills to triple, and we will not allow fuel prices to rise to 1,000 forints.”

“These are our interests. But there are the Ukrainians, whose interests are 180 degrees opposed. These are irreconcilable differences,” he added.