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Hungary FM: Hungary Cannot Become a Ukrainian Intelligence Operation Zone

“It is enough that Ukrainians are using Hungary as an intelligence operation zone. The government will never allow this,” Peter Szijjarto said on Monday in Baja. He also stressed that Hungary will not send troops to Ukraine, does not support the country’s accession to the European Union, and will not allow Hungarian families to bear the cost of the war.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 03. 31. 12:14
Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto delivers a speech at the investment announcement ceremony of SUGO FOOD Kft. in Baja on March 30, 2026 (Photo: MTI/Tamas Kacsur)
Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto delivers a speech at the investment announcement ceremony of SUGO FOOD Kft. in Baja on March 30, 2026 (Photo: MTI/Tamas Kacsur)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

“It is enough that Ukrainians are using Hungary as an intelligence operation zone. The government will never allow this to anyone, because Hungary is a sovereign state,” Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto emphasized at a public forum in Baja, according to a statement from the ministry.

Baja, 2026. március 30. Szijjártó Péter külgazdasági és külügyminiszter (b2) és Yves De Vinck, a Roger & Roger Group ügyvezető igazgatója (j) a SUGO FOOD Kft. bajai üzemében a beruházásbejelentő ünnepség után 2026. március 30-án. A belga tulajdonosi hátterű élelmiszeripari vállalat körülbelül 17,5 milliárd forint értékben új feldolgozó üzemet épít, amihez a kormány 4,8 milliárd forint támogatást ad. MTI/Kacsúr Tamás
Photo: MTI/Tamas Kacsur

At the public forum in Baja, southern Hungary, the minister warned that Europe is preparing for a long war in Ukraine and refuses to give peace efforts a chance to succeed. He said that a decision has already been made in Brussels to send troops into the armed conflict.

 “But it must be made clear that we will definitely not send Hungarian people to fight in Ukraine. (…) We have nothing to do with this war they are fighting,” 

he underlined.

He also pointed out that since the beginning of the war, the European Union has provided 193 billion euros in support to Ukraine, three times more than Hungary has received since its accession in 2004.

In this context, he said that as further massive transfers are being prepared, the war has by now become a kind of “business model” in the neighboring country.

“The Ukrainian economy cannot produce in peacetime as much money as the European Union, Brussels, has already given them. But they cannot take our money. 

Hungarian people’s money belongs in Hungary. It must be used to develop Hungarian towns and villages, the Hungary's rural areas, and to support Hungarian families, instead of financing the operation of a corrupt war regime,”

he stressed.

He also stated that 

the Hungarian government will not allow war-torn Ukraine to be admitted to the European Union, as this would effectively import the war itself.

“We do not want NATO member states within the European Union to clash with Russia, because that would lead to a world war. We do not want a world war, we do not want to live in danger. We want peace and we want security,” he reaffirmed.

Summing up, Peter Szijjarto emphasized that this is what is at stake in the April 12 election:

 “Will Hungary go to war? Our answer is no. Hungary must be kept out of the war. (…) We will not allow Hungarian people’s money to be taken to Ukraine, and we will not allow Ukraine, along with its war, to be brought into the European Union. We will not allow ourselves to be cut off from cheap energy, we will not allow household utility bills to triple, and we will not allow fuel prices to rise to 1,000 forints.”

“These are our interests. But there are the Ukrainians, whose interests are 180 degrees opposed. These are irreconcilable differences,” he added.

“This is what is at stake in the election, and we can see what is happening.

Never before has there been such harsh, brutal, open, serious, and shameless foreign intelligence interference in Hungary’s parliamentary elections as there is now,”

he stated.

Finally, the minister 

strongly condemned that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has turned Hungary into an “intelligence operation zone.”

“This cannot be done to Hungary. We are a sovereign country, and we will never allow this to anyone. You can see what has happened. An oil blockade was organized. Then there was an attempt to destroy the TurkStream pipeline with drones, through which Hungary’s natural gas supply is delivered. (…) The prime minister and his family were issued death threats. There is wiretapping.

They tried to create a hero out of a police officer who turned out simply not to have been aware of a counterintelligence operation, in which Ukrainians attempted to recruit an IT specialist from the Tisza Party as a spy.

Enough of Ukrainians using us as an intelligence zone,” he concluded.

Cover photo: Peter Szijjarto, Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade (Photo: MTI/Tamas Kacsur)


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A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

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