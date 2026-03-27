Hungary FM: Severe Attack Underway Against Our Country’s Sovereignty

FM Szijjarto: They’Ve Thrown Everything At Us.

„They've thrown everything at us: a Hungarian journalist collaborating with a foreign intelligence service, repeated wiretapping of the Hungarian foreign minister, and Ukrainian training of the Tisza Party’s IT staff,” he listed.

“I think this should convince anyone who doubted that there really is foreign intelligence interference in Hungary’s electoral process,” the foreign minister added.

“It’s crucial that on April 12 we make the decision that will ensure Hungary remains a country of peace and security. We will not allow foreign intelligence services to impose foreign interests on Hungary, to drag us into war, to bring migrants here, or to take our money to Ukraine. Everyone needs to be present on April 12,” he concluded.