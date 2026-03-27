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Hungary FM: Severe Attack Underway Against Our Country’s Sovereignty

It is completely unacceptable that Ukraine has effectively turned Hungary into an intelligence operations zone as the April parliamentary elections approach, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto emphasized in a video posted on Facebook on Thursday.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 03. 27. 16:21
Szijjarto Peter, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade (Photo: MTI/Purger Tamas)
Szijjarto Peter, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade (Photo: MTI/Purger Tamas)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

According to a statement from the foreign ministry, Mr. Szijjarto emphasized that “the Ukrainians have effectively turned Hungary into an intelligence operations zone in the weeks leading up to the parliamentary election,” calling it an extremely severe attack on the country’s sovereignty, MTI (Hungary's state news agency) reports.

Szijjártó Péter
Hungarian FM Peter Szijjarto. Source: Facebook

 

FM Szijjarto: They’Ve Thrown Everything At Us.

„They've thrown everything at us: a Hungarian journalist collaborating with a foreign intelligence service, repeated wiretapping of the Hungarian foreign minister, and Ukrainian training of the Tisza Party’s IT staff,” he listed.

“I think this should convince anyone who doubted that there really is foreign intelligence interference in Hungary’s electoral process,” the foreign minister added.

“It’s crucial that on April 12 we make the decision that will ensure Hungary remains a country of peace and security. We will not allow foreign intelligence services to impose foreign interests on Hungary, to drag us into war, to bring migrants here, or to take our money to Ukraine. Everyone needs to be present on April 12,” he concluded.

 

Cover photo: Szijjarto Peter, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade (Photo: MTI/Tamas Purger)

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