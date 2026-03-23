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PM Orban Orders Immediate Investigation into Wiretapping of FM Szijjarto

The prime minister described the case as a serious attack against Hungary.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 03. 23. 10:10
Szijjártó Péter külgazdasági és külügyminiszter Facebook/Szijjártó Péter
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

The wiretapping of a member of the government constitutes a grave attack against Hungary, Prime Minister Viktor Orban stated.

In a post on his social media page, the prime minister announced that he has instructed the justice minister to 

immediately investigate the information regarding the wiretapping of Peter Szijjarto.

As Magyar Nemzet reported, Mandiner obtained an audio recording according to which the Szabolcs Panyi, a journalist for the foreign-funded outlets Direkt36 and VSquare, provided the phone number of Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto to the intelligence service of a European Union member state, thereby enabling it to monitor the Hungarian foreign minister’s phone calls. The conversation also reveals that the reporter is not only a friend of Anita Orban, the opposition Tisza Party's foreign policy expert, but also collaborates with her.

Cover photo: Peter Szijjarto, Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade (Source: Facebook)

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