“Hungary will never become a Ukrainian colony. Zelenskyy will not give orders here!” Viktor Orban declared in a video published a week ago. The Prime Minister criticized Kyiv for refusing to reopen the Druzhba oil pipeline, even though “it knows full well that it is vital for Hungary and Slovakia. All this suggests that Zelensky is attempting to exert pressure on Hungary ahead of the elections in April," Ellenpont reported. At the same time, a Ukrainian commander has now openly begun campaigning in favor of the Tisza Party.
Following Death Threat Against Viktor Orban, Ukrainian Military Figure Urges Hungarians to Support Tisza
The commander of the Ukrainian Volunteer Army, Dmytro Yarosh, has called on Hungarian voters to support Peter Magyar, urging them to “restore friendly relations with Ukrainians.” Back in January, Dmytro Yarosh issued a death threat against Viktor Orban. As a military leader, he is closely connected to the Ukrainian government. He maintains a close relationship with a former head of Ukraine’s security service (SBU), and previously served as an advisor to Valerii Zaluzhnyi, who as Ukraine’s commander-in-chief gave the order to blow up the Nord Stream pipeline, and whom Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi has described as a friend. In other words, a high-level Ukrainian military figure close to Volodymyr Zelensky has openly called on Hungarians to vote for Peter Magyar.
He wants to see Peter Magyar in power
Dmytro Yarosh reacted to the Hungarian Prime Minister’s remarks in an angry post. To begin with, he likened Viktor Orban to an “obsessed beast,” saying that he throws wards around recklessly. He then began to openly campaign in support of Peter Magyar. In the clearest appeal yet from a Ukrainian figure, Yarosh called on Hungarian voters to replace the current government in April and elect a prime minister who maintains good relations with Kyiv. By implication, this clearly referred to the Tisza Party and Peter Magyar, as no other opposition party is seen as having a realistic chance. In his appeal, he said:
I call on Hungarians to remove their disgraceful government, to remember the honor and bravery of the 1956 revolutionaries, to sever all ties with Kremlin puppets, and to restore friendly relations with Ukrainians!
További IN ENGLISH híreink
He added that a change of government would be “good for Hungary, good for Ukraine, and good for the nation-states of Europe.”
As previously reported by Magyar Nemzet, Ukraine is also seeking to send observers to monitor the Hungarian elections.
The full article in Hungarian can be read here.
Cover photo: Ukrainians are calling for a change of government in Hungary (Source: Ellenpont)
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