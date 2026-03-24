Viktor Orban at Patriots' Grand Assembly: No Secret, Patriots Aim to Take Over EU Leadership

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's address received heightened attention during the 1st Patriots' Grand Assembly held in Budapest.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban described the gathering as a historic first, with patriotic parties convening in Budapest to adopt a common declaration in defense of European nations and freedom. “How many times have we heard in recent years that the Hungarian government’s foreign policy is isolated,” Viktor Orban said. As he noted, Hungarian patriots have clear plans.

We make no secret of our goals are not hidden. We speak openly about taking over the leadership of the European Union,

the prime minister emphasized.

We want to take over and transform Brussels. We want to restructure the EU into an alliance of sovereign nations. We do not want a federation, we do not want an 'ever closer union,' we want sovereign, proud European nations.

He said that by the end of the decade, Europe could be defined by national and conservative forces, adding that those represented within the Patriots alliance today could become the European Union’s leaders in three years. He said that the patriotic forces are in fact fighting for the soul of Europe. “And we, my friends, are working on the political front line of this great struggle. We are politicians, everyone you saw here on this stage, who trust our own peoples,” Viktor Orban said. As he noted, they once thought this would divide them, but they realized that “if we want to defeat the progressive globalists, then we, the national forces, must also organize ourselves in an international framework.”

Viktor Orban described the current political situation in Europe as a stalemate.

In 2024, the Patriots were formed, we challenged the mainstream elite, and this struggle has resulted in a stalemate. The failures of the Brussels liberal global elite are obvious: economic failure, declining industry, the total failure of the Green Deal, the migration situation is irreversible, an energy crisis, the Brussels left-wing elite is growing weaker day by day. On the other side, there are us patriots growing stronger,

he said. As he put it, the Patriots’ group in the European Parliament is performing fantastically. “You are the first real opposition force capable of confronting the mainstream with strength,” he said.

We are the only group in the European Parliament that rejects the toxic euro jargon and is capable of confronting the Brussels mainstream without compromise and consistently representing the interests of European citizens. Not yet in size, but in terms of common sense and loyalty to our peoples, we are already the leading force in Europe,

Viktor Orban emphasized. The Hungarian prime minister added that the left in Brussels wants to fast-track Ukraine’s accession to the Union, which, however, is impossible.

This would bring the war into the European Union, it would be a betrayal of European farmers and European people. Ukraine’s membership would place an unbearable financial burden on the shoulders of member states. There is already serious trouble, the EU does not even have money for itself, yet it is taking on hundreds of billions of euros in loans for Ukraine, pulling member states into a debt spiral. If we allow it, even our children will be paying these costs,

he emphasized, adding that in such times of danger, Europe needs patriotic leaders more than ever.

My friends, we will advance everywhere. We will arrive at the 2029 European elections in a position of strength. And then we will win the battle for the soul of Europe and the future of our nations, and together we will make Europe great again,

Viktor Orban concluded his speech.