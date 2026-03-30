PM Orban: Zelensky's Plan Has Failed, and Will Fail Again on April 12 + Video

Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky feels the urge to run in every election, except at home, the Hungarian prime minister stated in a video uploaded to his social media page. Viktor Orban shared an excerpt from his speech in Bekescsaba, where he explained how Zelensky is trying to interfere in the Hungarian elections in April. He recalled that the Ukrainian president hoped that he could cause economic chaos in Hungary by shutting down the Druzhba oil pipeline.

“If there is an oil shortage, life comes to a halt. Not only your personal lives, but the Hungarian economy also stops. If fuel prices rise to around one thousand forints, chaos breaks out. This was the plan, and it had to be fended off,” the prime minister explained, pointing out that while fuel prices are rising everywhere in Europe, Hungary has a protected price.

So Zelensky's plan has failed. It as failed now, and it will also fail on April 12,

Viktor Orban emphasized.

You can read our report on the prime minister's speech in this article.