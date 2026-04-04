Chief of Staff: Hungarian Defense Forces Have No Opposition

As a result of force development, over the past ten years the Hungarian Defense Forces, the Ministry of Defense and its background institutions, as well as the Military National Security Service, have all undergone significant development, the Chief of the Hungarian Defense Forces General Staff stated.

Photo: MTI/Tibor Katona

The ministry's statement highlights that the process began in the early 2010s from a position marked by outdated equipment, lack of funding, and low morale. Beyond the well-known military procurement programs, infrastructure development has also been launched. This includes not only the construction of barracks in Szolnok, but also investments aimed at improving the living conditions of soldiers.

The equipment and armament of soldiers have been upgraded in recent years, ensuring that assigned tasks can be carried out: “Within the armed forces, we only assign tasks for which the necessary conditions are provided, and we pay special attention to improving the standard of support,

the chief of staff added.

Gabor Borondi emphasized that

there is no valid political decision on involvement in Chad, and therefore no military planning is taking place.

The parliamentary authorization regarding the Chad mission expired on December 31, 2025.

Chief of the General Staff Gabor Borondi noted that several thousand people have joined the armed forces, whether in reserve or contracted service. “Naturally, there is also outflow, as in 2025 we opened the possibility for discharge: the termination of service takes place by mutual agreement, in accordance with the relevant regulations. There is no ban on leaving the service, nor are there masses waiting to leave. Soldiers understand their duties, they see the compensation, and even in this complex profession we strive to ensure that, as far as possible, both the workload associated with service and the material and moral recognition received are predictable,” he explained.

The primary task of the Hungarian armed forces is the armed defense of the country and ensuring the safety of its citizens. Every soldier serves this goal day by day, the chief of staff emphasized. He added:

The defense forces have no opposition, because personnel performing military service carry out their duties as a national institution, always free from politics and faithful to their oath, in the interest of Hungary's entire population. This military is no longer what it was decades ago: it is no longer made up of compliant soldiers, but of thinking soldiers, for whom service comes first, not the pressure to conform.

Cover photo: Colonel General Gabor Borondi, Chief of the Hungarian Defense Forces General Staff (Photo: MTI/Tibor Katona)