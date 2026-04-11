Donald Trump: US Ready To Mobilize Its Full Economic Power For Hungary

“My administration stands ready to mobilize the full economic power of the United States to strengthen Hungary’s economy — as we have done for our great allies in the past — should Prime Minister Viktor Orban and the Hungarian people ever need it,” Donald Trump wrote in a post on his social media page.

President Trump receives PM Orban at the White House on November 7, 2025 (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s Communications Office/Akos Kaiser)

The president of the United States added:

We are excited to invest in the future prosperity that Orban’s continued leadership will create!

As previously reported, Donald Trump has expressed his full support for Hungary's prime minister: “Go out and vote for Viktor Orban!” the U.S. president wrote in an early-morning post on Truth Social.

Cover photo: PM Viktor Orban and US President Donald Trump (Photo: MTI)