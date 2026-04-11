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Országgyűlési választás2026. április 12. Minden hír a választásról
Orbán ViktorEgyesült ÁllamokTrump
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Donald Trump: US Ready To Mobilize Its Full Economic Power For Hungary

In a post published on his Truth Social page, the U.S. president once again voiced support for Viktor Orban. Donald Trump said he was “excited to invest in the future prosperity that Orban’s continued leadership will bring.”

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 04. 11. 12:21
U.S. President Donald Trump receives Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the White House in Washington on November 7, 2025 (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s Communications Office/Akos Kaiser)
U.S. President Donald Trump receives Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the White House in Washington on November 7, 2025 (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s Communications Office/Akos Kaiser)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

“My administration stands ready to mobilize the full economic power of the United States to strengthen Hungary’s economy — as we have done for our great allies in the past — should Prime Minister Viktor Orban and the Hungarian people ever need it,” Donald Trump wrote in a post on his social media page.

Washington, 2025. november 8. A Miniszterelnöki Kommunikációs Főosztály által közreadott képen Donald Trump amerikai elnök (b) fogadja Orbán Viktor miniszterelnököt a washingtoni Fehér Házban 2025. november 7-én. MTI/Miniszterelnöki Kommunikációs Főosztály/Kaiser Ákos
President Trump receives PM Orban at the White House on November 7, 2025 (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s Communications Office/Akos Kaiser)

The president of the United States added:

We are excited to invest in the future prosperity that Orban’s continued leadership will create!

As previously reported, Donald Trump has expressed his full support for Hungary's prime minister: “Go out and vote for Viktor Orban!” the U.S. president wrote in an early-morning post on Truth Social.

Cover photo: PM Viktor Orban and US President Donald Trump (Photo: MTI)

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