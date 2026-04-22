PM Orban Signs Petition Backing President Sulyok

Prime Minister Viktor Orban has already signed the petition launched on the CitizenGO platform in support of President of the Republic Tamas Sulyok remaining in office.

I have already signed,

the prime minister announced on his social media page.

As also reported by Magyar Nemzet, after the Tisza Party’s election victory, Peter Magyar called on President Tamas Sulyok to resign.

The text published on CitizenGO warns that if the president leaves, Tisza would not only gain mandates but could take over the institutions of constitutional checks and balances without resistance. The coming thirty days are a crucial period when citizens can reaffirm the president in his mission and make any attack against him politically costly, the statement emphasized, adding that

no election victory gives any party the mandate to dismantle constitutional safeguards without oversight.

As earlier reported by Magyar Nemzet, with a two-thirds majority, Peter Magyar has called on several key public office holders to step down and is seeking to remove leaders of major state institutions. This would mean forcing out President Tamas Sulyok years before the end of his term, as well as removing Andras Zs. Varga, president of the Curia of Hungary; Peter Polt, president of the Constitutional Court; Prosecutor General Gabor Balint Nagy; and Andras Koltay, head of the media authority.

Stand up for President Tamas Sulyok! Show that he is not alone, that he should resist the pressure and threats from Tisza, and remain in office to protect our shared values,

the Fidesz parliamentary group said.

Cover photo: President of the Republic Tamas Sulyok and Prime Minister Viktor Orban, president of Fidesz (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s General Department of Communication/Akos Kaiser)