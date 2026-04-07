Strongest Decade and a Half since Trianon, Policy Could be Dismantled in a Matter of Months

How do you evaluate the national policy of the past 16 years? Which programs would you highlight?
The past decade and a half has been the strongest period since the tragedy of Trianon in terms of national cohesion. During this time, the community of national belonging has strengthened the most at every level. I consider this the greatest achievement. While all programs are important because each has reached Hungarian communities, I would highlight the Hatartalanul! (Without borders) program first. Through this initiative,
more than six hundred thousand students from Hungary have been able to take class trips to Hungarian-inhabited areas beyond Hungary's borders, places they otherwise might never have visited.
Similarly successful is the Szulofoldon magyarul (Hungarian as mother tongue in your homeland) program, which is currently open for applications. Within this framework, we provide educational and student support to ethnic Hungarian children and young people who attend Hungarian-language kindergartens, schools, colleges, or universities in their homeland. One of the most important foundations for thriving in one’s homeland is education in one’s mother tongue. This is why we also launched the Carpathian Basin kindergarten development program, thanks to which nearly nine hundred kindergartens have been built or renovated across the region. In light of all this, it can be stated: we have been working for the next generation so that Hungarians remain strong not only in the present, but also in the future.
Is there any area where the desired results have not yet been achieved?
More can always be done in every area, because every ethnic Hungarian community could be even stronger. Nation policy is never a completed task, but a dynamic process, as political conditions in neighboring countries change and new challenges emerge. For example, in 2010 no one would have thought that the Hungarian community in Transcarpathia would have to live for years in the shadow of war and face the challenges arising from it.
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