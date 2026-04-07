Strongest Decade and a Half since Trianon, Policy Could be Dismantled in a Matter of Months

Lorinc Nacsa, State Secretary for Nation Policy (Photo: Balazs Ladoczki)

Peter Magyar also said that if he had the power to do so, he would not only summon the Slovak ambassador but also expel him. What impact would such a move by the government have on the situation of Hungarians in neighboring Slovakia?

This response clearly reflects Peter Magyar’s personality: impulsive, aggressive, and dishonest, acting out of sudden emotion. This is extremely dangerous for the future of a country, especially in a time marked by war, migration pressures, and an energy crisis.

What Peter Magyar proposed may be suitable for political agitation, but not for resolving the issue.

Such matters must be settled through negotiation, which requires a partner willing to engage. We see the lack of this even in the Russia-Ukraine war, where the European Union has not even attempted dialogue with Russia but instead chose the path of war. Peter Magyar would pursue the same Brussels-style politics in Hungary: he is not interested in dialogue or solutions, only in political agitation and incitement.

The government emphasizes that the stakes of this election have never been higher. Why is this vote more significant than previous ones?

Politicians often say this, but when we truly assess what is at stake, it becomes clear. Looking back at past decades, it can be stated that the stakes have never been this high. This time, we are not deciding only about the next four years, but about whether we will be dragged into a war.

This is a decision that can only be made wrong once. If we get it wrong, there is no way back.

At the same time, the question is whether we can say no to the fleecing of Hungarians. Countries that support the war in Ukraine are introducing austerity measures because they are sending part of their resources there. The Tisza Party’s energy plan points in exactly this direction, potentially increasing the monthly costs of Hungarian families by as much as 100,000 forints.

What does this mean from the perspective of nation policy?

The stakes are enormous here as well. Since 2010, we have been building a national unity that benefits every Hungarian, both within and beyond the borders, including those who do not vote for us. The system built over 16 years could be dismantled very quickly, within two or three months. The Tisza Party aims to become a Brussels-aligned government. Anita Orban herself said she wants to be a spoke in the wheel in Brussels, not a stick in the spokes, meaning she wants the Brussels machinery to turn even faster and more efficiently.

However, EU leaders do not take into account indigenous national minorities, they are not interested in national policy, and they do not care about ethnic Hungarian communities.

They have never stood up for the Hungarian community in Transcarpathia, Brussels bureaucrats have always sided with Ukraine. Under a potential Tisza government, the entire national policy framework would be dismantled, and ethnic Hungarians would once again be pushed into a neglected position and then forgotten.