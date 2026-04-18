“We are convinced that the country, the Hungarian people, need dialogue, debate, and a firm value system,” emphasized the Hungarian Civic Cooperation Association.

In a statement sent to Magyar Nemzet, the association wrote that the conduct of the April 12 election, the high turnout, and the swift recognition of the results all demonstrate the stability of Hungarian democracy. As they noted, election night unfolded with dignity, and the losing side congratulated the winner, which they see as an important confirmation of political culture.

The association recalled that for more than 30 years it has worked to uphold civic, conservative values, and this standard will not change in the future.

In their view, it remains essential to safeguard conditions in which individuals and communities can live in peace and prosperity, preserving their dignity and freedom.

What they expect from political forces

The leadership expects the political forces that entered Parliament to reduce social tensions and to harness the energy of young people to strengthen dialogue. They believe that

national unity can also strengthen Hungary’s position on the international stage.

According to the statement, a study prepared in January 2026 concluded that a so-called “national minimum” exists, meaning that there are several fundamental principles and values on which broad social consensus can be observed.

They are planning to publish this material soon, in the hope that politics will be able to build common foundations based on it.

In addition, they are preparing to publish a document developed over the course of a year addressing the key issues shaping the nation’s future. This material was discussed at around one hundred forums in Budapest and across the country. They hope that decision-makers will take this document, which incorporates citizens' views, into account and draw upon it.

Finally, the organization indicated that it stands ready to assist in strengthening public life built on dialogue, debate, and firm values.