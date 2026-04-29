Ombudsman Rules: Brussels Must Release Hungarian Rule-Of-Law Files

In his post, he said the ombudsman’s finding made it clear that the commission’s arguments were unfounded and that the documents previously withheld in part must be made public.

Brussels tried in vain to conceal some of the documents concerning our country — in 2025, the European Ombudsman ruled that they must be disclosed. That is how it works. No one is above the law — not even the European Commission,

– the MEP wrote in his post.