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Ombudsman Rules: Brussels Must Release Hungarian Rule-Of-Law Files

According to a ruling by the European Ombudsman, the European Commission may not withhold documents related to the rule-of-law procedure involving Hungary. The decision is further proof that EU institutions are not above the law.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 04. 29. 14:28
The European Commission Building (Photo: AFP)
The European Commission Building (Photo: AFP)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

In his post, he said the ombudsman’s finding made it clear that the commission’s arguments were unfounded and that the documents previously withheld in part must be made public.

Brussels tried in vain to conceal some of the documents concerning our country — in 2025, the European Ombudsman ruled that they must be disclosed. That is how it works. No one is above the law — not even the European Commission,

– the MEP wrote in his post.

 

Cover photo: The European Commission Building (Photo: AFP)

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