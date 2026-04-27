Rule of Law in Peter Magyar’s Style: Incoming Prime Minister May Undermine Legal Certainty While Seeking Personal Revenge

"In a true rule-of-law system—as understood by Hungary’s Fundamental Law and the broader Western constitutional tradition—politicians define general policy directions, such as strengthening anti-corruption institutions, joining the European Public Prosecutor’s Office, or increasing prosecutorial capacity. However, they must not intervene in individual criminal cases," he explained.

According to Zoltan Lomnici, this principle applies internationally as well: in the United States, Germany, or France, it would be unacceptable for an incoming president or prime minister-elect to publicly demand the reassignment of a specific investigation, the execution of a particular search, or the prosecution of a given individual. "Peter Magyar’s statements are therefore indicative of the intentions behind his future governance and could set a dangerous precedent. They risk deepening internal divisions, weakening Hungary’s sovereignty, and opening the door to disproportionately broad external intervention—such as from the European Public Prosecutor’s Office—into domestic affairs," the expert concluded.

What kind of rule of law is this?

"What kind of rule of law, what kind of system of checks and balances is it where a leading politician—publicly—sets expectations for authorities about what investigative actions they should carry out?" asked political analyst Attila Tibor Nagy in response to the case. In his view, Peter Magyar is wielding a dangerous weapon when he attempts to interfere in specific criminal cases.

"If a prime minister wants to intervene in concrete criminal cases, to exert pressure on the police, the prosecution, or the tax authority, then he can use state power to satisfy personal revenge or to destroy his opponents. You go to prison, you don’t, provided that in return you do this or that for me. This is not how it should work," he wrote.