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Peter Szijjarto: I Have Another Fight Too After a Diagnosis That No One Likes to Hear

The negative image that has developed about Fidesz does not stem from the government’s policies, but from the fact that some people abused their situation and lost their compass of common sense, Peter Szijjarto told Telex. The outgoing Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade also spoke about Fidesz’s election campaign, the past 16 years of governance, international political challenges, and the unfair attacks directed at him.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 04. 23. 14:32
Peter Szijjarto, Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade (Photo: MTI/Robert Hegedus)
Peter Szijjarto, Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade (Photo: MTI/Robert Hegedus)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Peter Szijjarto said he does not recall ever acting against their opponents in the way that is now being done against Fidesz. He believes the image that life in Hungary was “hell” until now and that “heaven” will follow is false. He added that both he and the prime minister have worked to ensure that the system is truly based on national cooperation.

The outgoing minister rejected accusations of inciting hatred, emphasizing that members of the government have always worked to make Hungary a livable country for everyone.

He took the view that the negative image that has developed about Fidesz does not stem from the government’s policies, but from the fact that some people abused their situation, lost their sense of standards and their compass of common sense 

Peter Szijjarto said that the interference in Hungarian politics was serious and brushed the limits of acceptability. He stressed that they consider themselves patriots and sovereigntists who are always ready to stand up for national interests, which is why they rightfully call themselves the national side. How the other side defines itself is their own matter, he added.

As he put it, everyone belongs to the Hungarian nation — both in Hungary and beyond its borders — regardless of their political views. He explained that the “national” and “globalist” approaches do not question belonging to the nation, and he trusts that the other side does not dispute this either. He noted that he is always pleased to see Hungarians proudly embrace and display their national symbols.

Peter Szijjarto noted that for a long time the opposition media attacked him over claims that the battery plant in God caused pollution, but after the elections it turned out from a Greenpeace report that this was not true.

He recalled that when Telex had previously approached him, he saw it primarily as serving the outlet’s own audience, and felt that they were trying to draw him into a kind of “bullfight”-type situation.

Speaking about social media, he said he did not want to create his own profile for a long time, but eventually did so at the prime minister’s request. He added that in hindsight he considers it the right decision, because those interested in his work could get a comprehensive picture there. In his view, this is how politicians communicate in most of the world.

Regarding the election, Peter Szijjarto said that if everything had been done right, they would not have suffered defeat, adding that he has carefully weighed what conclusions need to be drawn from the situation. He stressed that over the past sixteen years he tried to give the very best of his knowledge and devoted all his time to his work, but he has accepted that the majority of voters did not consider this sufficient performance. He stressed that 

he does not want to question the good intentions behind the government’s work.

Speaking about Lorinc Meszaros, he said he cannot take responsibility for other people. He stated that when the ministry he led was in contact with Lorinc Meszaros, his companies carried out the projects, accounted for the funds provided, and created jobs.

Peter Szijjarto said it annoys him that the assessment of his work is not based solely on his own performance, but also on the actions of actors who did not have political authorization. He emphasized that his own decisions also played a role in the creation of approximately 507,000 jobs in Hungary.

He called it unfair that Viktor Orban’s performance, which he believes belongs to history books, is judged based on people who did not have democratic authorization. He believes the prime minister led the country through serious crises, and finds it regretful that this is not evaluated on its own merits.

Regarding Gyorgy Matolcsy, he said he had previously sympathized with him, as he played an important role in stabilizing the economy in the early 2010s. He added that he does not know what led to the current situation around the central bank, and that no one foresaw it. In his view, this issue clearly could have contributed to the election result, which makes him particularly angry.

Peter Szijjarto stressed that he condemns — and has always condemned — Russia’s attack on Ukraine. In his opinion, the war should have been brought to an end as soon as possible, and European politics made a mistake by not taking sufficiently decisive steps to resolve the conflict. He added that ending the war is in the common interest of all sides. He said he considers it unrealistic that the conflict would end with a military victory by Ukraine over Russia. In his view, if communication channels are shut down, the chance for peace is also given up.

Peter Szijjarto also spoke about the serious personal accusations directed at him during the election campaign. He argued that Hungary’s energy security, and the fact that household utility costs in Hungary are significantly lower than in many European countries, are due to pragmatic relations with Russia. He emphasized:

these are not “favors,” but the results of advantageous agreements, through which Russian oil and gas have proven to be the cheapest energy sources for Hungary.

He added that he finds the accusations against him hurtful, and believes it has also become clear that he was targeted by foreign intelligence operations. He said that without the agreements with Russia, Hungary could only obtain energy at higher prices from other sources. He added that if people have to choose between cheaper and more expensive energy, the majority will clearly choose the former.

Peter Szijjarto said that in his view,

it is not necessarily a coincidence that settlements populated by ethnic Hungarians in Transcarpathia were not hit by bombs in the Russia–Ukraine war.

He argued that this may also have been due to the pragmatic relationship between the Russian and Hungarian leadership.

Responding to the question of how he would vote in a possible referendum on remaining in the European Union, Peter Szijjarto clearly said he would vote yes.

On the question of his own political future, Peter Szijjarto also revealed that during a medical screening he received a diagnosis that is not easy to process. He has since undergone several procedures, he said, adding that 

after such a situation, a person inevitably reflects on the limits of their own work capacity.

Peter Szijjarto said he experienced it as an honor and a privilege to serve as foreign minister for a long time, and he never aspired to a higher position. He stated that he does not see himself among the possible leaders of Fidesz, and is certain he will not lead the party. He added that he joined Fidesz because of Viktor Orban, and never had any aspiration to take his position.

He also said that, in his view, politics has changed significantly: today, performance is often measured on social media. He believes that achieving a major investment receives less attention than being able to deliver a few catchy lines, for example on TikTok.

Cover photo: Peter Szijjarto, Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade (Photo: MTI/Robert Hegedus)


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