Peter Szijjarto: I Have Another Fight Too After a Diagnosis That No One Likes to Hear

Peter Szijjarto said he does not recall ever acting against their opponents in the way that is now being done against Fidesz. He believes the image that life in Hungary was “hell” until now and that “heaven” will follow is false. He added that both he and the prime minister have worked to ensure that the system is truly based on national cooperation.

The outgoing minister rejected accusations of inciting hatred, emphasizing that members of the government have always worked to make Hungary a livable country for everyone.

He took the view that the negative image that has developed about Fidesz does not stem from the government’s policies, but from the fact that some people abused their situation, lost their sense of standards and their compass of common sense

Peter Szijjarto said that the interference in Hungarian politics was serious and brushed the limits of acceptability. He stressed that they consider themselves patriots and sovereigntists who are always ready to stand up for national interests, which is why they rightfully call themselves the national side. How the other side defines itself is their own matter, he added.

As he put it, everyone belongs to the Hungarian nation — both in Hungary and beyond its borders — regardless of their political views. He explained that the “national” and “globalist” approaches do not question belonging to the nation, and he trusts that the other side does not dispute this either. He noted that he is always pleased to see Hungarians proudly embrace and display their national symbols.

Peter Szijjarto noted that for a long time the opposition media attacked him over claims that the battery plant in God caused pollution, but after the elections it turned out from a Greenpeace report that this was not true.

He recalled that when Telex had previously approached him, he saw it primarily as serving the outlet’s own audience, and felt that they were trying to draw him into a kind of “bullfight”-type situation.