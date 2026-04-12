PM Orban: I Have Come to Win + Video

“I had the opportunity to meet many people during the campaign. I thank every voter for listening to me and allowing me to present my arguments,” Viktor Orban said in response to journalists’ questions after casting his ballot.

Regarding voter turnout figures, he noted that the result is good, adding that the more people participate, the better.

The election is a celebration of democracy, and its integrity is guaranteed here in Hungary, the prime minister stated.

“The Hungarian electoral system is the most reliable in Europe,” he said, adding that if he wins the election, his first step will be to thank his activists, as they have put in tremendous work over the past months. He also noted that if Peter Magyar were to receive more votes, he would naturally accept the result and congratulate him. “The will of the people must be respected,” he emphasized, adding that he hopes that as early as tomorrow, the Druzhba oil pipeline could be reopened.

As he put it, he does not regret anything from the past 16 years, and this will not be his last election, being a young man, he still has plans. In response to a question about whether he would speak with his younger self, the prime minister said he had met many such young people during the campaign and enjoyed speak with them. He has no victory ritual, only that he came to vote.

Asked why today’s election is decisive for Hungary and whether he sees similarities with elections in the 1990s, the prime minister said that the context and environment differ from the period of the regime change.

We see that Europe is facing a major crisis and not just one, but several that are compounding. No nation finds it easy to provide the right answers to these challenges. We need strong national unity to withstand the energy, financial, and economic crises,

he said. However, he added that the situation now is different from the time of regime change since there is democracy, and the question is how democratic governance should function.

I have come to win,

he concluded.