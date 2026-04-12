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Országgyűlési választás2026. április 12. Minden hír a választásról
Orbán ViktorVálasztás 2026Fidesz-KDNP
magyar

PM Orban: Thank You For Your Support So Far, We Will Continue!

The prime minister expressed his gratitude to Hungarians for always standing by him and supporting him.

Munkatársunktól
2026. 04. 12. 9:58
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

“Thank you for your unwavering support over the past four years, even in the most difficult moments. Moreover, thank you for supporting me personally. Thank you for helping me through those difficult moments, for helping make some difficult decisions, and for never turning your backs on me once I made those decisions, in line with the trust you placed in me,” Viktor Orban said in a message posted on his social media page.

The prime minister continued by saying he is grateful to Hungarians for always standing by him and supporting him, and he thanks them for this.

Thank you for your support so far! We will continue. Today, vote for Fidesz!

Prime Minister Viktor Orban concluded.


További játékainkhoz kattintson ide!

Cover photo: Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook)

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A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

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Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu