PM Orban: Thank You For Your Support So Far, We Will Continue!

“Thank you for your unwavering support over the past four years, even in the most difficult moments. Moreover, thank you for supporting me personally. Thank you for helping me through those difficult moments, for helping make some difficult decisions, and for never turning your backs on me once I made those decisions, in line with the trust you placed in me,” Viktor Orban said in a message posted on his social media page.

The prime minister continued by saying he is grateful to Hungarians for always standing by him and supporting him, and he thanks them for this.

Thank you for your support so far! We will continue. Today, vote for Fidesz!

Prime Minister Viktor Orban concluded.