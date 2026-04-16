President Sulyok Holds Talks With Viktor Orban And Zsolt Semjen

“In the course of consultations with the leaders of parties that have entered parliament, we also discussed with the leaders of Fidesz–KDNP the immediate tasks ahead, including the organization of the National Assembly’s inaugural session,” Tamas Sulyok wrote on his social media page.
As is known, President Sulyok will ask Peter Magyar to form a government. Three parties will be represented in the parliamentary chamber starting in May.
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