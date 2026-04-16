Sulyok TamásSemjén ZsoltOrbán Viktor
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President Sulyok Holds Talks With Viktor Orban And Zsolt Semjen

Hungary's president discussed the organization of the National Assembly’s inaugural session with the party leaders.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 04. 16. 10:23
President Tamas Sulyok and Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook)
President Tamas Sulyok and Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

“In the course of consultations with the leaders of parties that have entered parliament, we also discussed with the leaders of Fidesz–KDNP the immediate tasks ahead, including the organization of the National Assembly’s inaugural session,” Tamas Sulyok wrote on his social media page.

As is known, President Sulyok will ask Peter Magyar to form a government. Three parties will be represented in the parliamentary chamber starting in May.

Cover photo: Tamas Sulyok and Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook)

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