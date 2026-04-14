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What Tisza Still Needs To Do To Form A Government — Here’s What To Expect!

Although the election has been decided, forming a government is a lengthy, multi-step process. The steps and deadlines set out in the Fundamental Law determine when Peter Magyar can take office as prime minister. In this article, we examine what the Tisza Party still needs to complete in order to form a government.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 04. 14. 14:01
National Assembly (Photo: Miklos Teknős)
National Assembly (Photo: Miklos Teknős)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

— “If there is a living guarantee that this will be democratic in Hungary, it is me,” Viktor Orban said earlier in response to accusations that he would not hand over power in the event of an electoral defeat. On Sunday evening, it became clear that despite attempts by pro-Tisza media to alarm the public, the prime minister’s words proved accurate. Peter Magyar himself told the public that the prime minister had called him on election night to congratulate him on his victory.

— Viktor Orban thus accepted the Tisza Party’s election victory with dignity, but it will take some time before Peter Magyar can form his government. The transfer of power is a strictly regulated, multi-stage process defined by Hungary’s Fundamental Law. Let us take a look at what must happen before Peter Magyar’s government can be formed.

When Will The Final Result Be Announced?

First, it is important to note that the election does not yet have a final result: due to votes cast at foreign missions and by voters registered outside their home districts, several precincts are still awaiting final tallies. Under the relevant law, the National Election Commission (NVB) establishes the national list results on the 19th day after the election, which also forms the basis for allocating parliamentary mandates. According to a decree by Justice Minister Bence Tuzson, this date will fall on May 4.

The Fundamental Law also provides that the president of the republic, Tamas Sulyok, must convene the inaugural session of the new Parliament within 30 days of the election.

This means that the new National Assembly must be formed no later than May 12.

The head of state has already announced that he has invited the leaders of parties entering Parliament to a personal consultation on Wednesday, and he also promised in a speech Sunday evening to consult them on the date of the inaugural session.

The Transitional Period

It is important to note that the country will not be left without leadership between the election and the formation of the new cabinet: during this period, the outgoing government continues to operate in a caretaker capacity. This so-called caretaker government ensures the continuity of state operations, handles day-to-day affairs, and implements previously made decisions. However, its powers are significantly limited: it does not make major long-term decisions or launch significant new programs. That is to say, it
• cannot recognize the binding force of international treaties,
• and may issue decrees only in urgent cases and with legal authorization.

The Inaugural Session

The agenda of the inaugural session has been detailed by the Index news portal. First, the president of the National Election Office reports on the organization and conduct of the election, followed by a report from the chairman of the National Election Commission on the body’s activities during the vote.

Based on the proposal of the mandate verification committee, members of Parliament will have their mandates confirmed and then take the oath of office, officially beginning their work.

This is followed by the election of the speaker, deputy speakers, and notaries of Parliament. There may also be an opportunity to establish standing committees, though this can also take place at a later session.

Election Of The Prime Minister

At the inaugural session, the decision of greatest public interest is made: the election of the new prime minister. The president of the republic nominates a candidate, and Parliament decides by open vote; more than half of all members must support the nominee. Typically, two to three weeks pass between the inaugural session of Parliament and the formation of the new government. In previous elections, the timeline was as follows:
• In 1998, the first Orban government was formed on July 6 (Parliament convened on June 18).
• In 2002, the Medgyessy government was formed on May 27 (Parliament convened on May 15).
• In 2006, the second Gyurcsany government was formed on June 9 (Parliament convened on May 16).
• In 2010, the second Orban government was formed on May 29 (Parliament convened on May 29).
• In 2014, the third Orban government was formed on June 6 (Parliament convened on May 6).
• In 2018, the fourth Orban government was formed on May 18 (Parliament convened on May 8).
• In 2022, the fifth Orban government was formed on May 24 (Parliament convened on May 2).

If the proposed candidate for prime minister is not elected, the president of the republic must nominate a new candidate within fifteen days.

Cover photo: National Assembly (Photo: Miklos Teknos)

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A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

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Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu