What Tisza Still Needs To Do To Form A Government — Here’s What To Expect!

— “If there is a living guarantee that this will be democratic in Hungary, it is me,” Viktor Orban said earlier in response to accusations that he would not hand over power in the event of an electoral defeat. On Sunday evening, it became clear that despite attempts by pro-Tisza media to alarm the public, the prime minister’s words proved accurate. Peter Magyar himself told the public that the prime minister had called him on election night to congratulate him on his victory.

— Viktor Orban thus accepted the Tisza Party’s election victory with dignity, but it will take some time before Peter Magyar can form his government. The transfer of power is a strictly regulated, multi-stage process defined by Hungary’s Fundamental Law. Let us take a look at what must happen before Peter Magyar’s government can be formed.

When Will The Final Result Be Announced?

First, it is important to note that the election does not yet have a final result: due to votes cast at foreign missions and by voters registered outside their home districts, several precincts are still awaiting final tallies. Under the relevant law, the National Election Commission (NVB) establishes the national list results on the 19th day after the election, which also forms the basis for allocating parliamentary mandates. According to a decree by Justice Minister Bence Tuzson, this date will fall on May 4.

The Fundamental Law also provides that the president of the republic, Tamas Sulyok, must convene the inaugural session of the new Parliament within 30 days of the election.

This means that the new National Assembly must be formed no later than May 12.

The head of state has already announced that he has invited the leaders of parties entering Parliament to a personal consultation on Wednesday, and he also promised in a speech Sunday evening to consult them on the date of the inaugural session.

The Transitional Period

It is important to note that the country will not be left without leadership between the election and the formation of the new cabinet: during this period, the outgoing government continues to operate in a caretaker capacity. This so-called caretaker government ensures the continuity of state operations, handles day-to-day affairs, and implements previously made decisions. However, its powers are significantly limited: it does not make major long-term decisions or launch significant new programs. That is to say, it

• cannot recognize the binding force of international treaties,

• and may issue decrees only in urgent cases and with legal authorization.