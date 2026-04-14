FideszOrbán ViktorVálasztás 2026
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PM Orban Speaks After Election Defeat

We will defend the achievements of the national side and reorganize ourselves, the outgoing prime minister said.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 04. 14. 10:16
Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI / Prime Minister’s Communications Department / Akos Kaiser)
Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI / Prime Minister’s Communications Department / Akos Kaiser)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

– It has now become clear that more than 2.25 million voters supported the Fidesz–KDNP list and its candidates in yesterday’s election. That is the size of the national side, of our political community in Hungary today, Viktor Orban said in a video posted on his social media. The prime minister expressed his thanks to all their supporters.

– With the same level of voter support in 2014, we achieved a landslide victory, while yesterday it was only enough for an honorable showing and defeat, he recalled. He then stressed that 

voters of the national side can always count on them.

– Fidesz is the most cohesive political community in Hungary; we have faithfully served the Hungarian people for decades, and we will continue to do so in the years ahead, he added.

— Our plan is to work together with our voters to defend the achievements of the national side. In the coming weeks, we will reorganize ourselves, visit every constituency, and convene our volunteers, activists, representatives, and candidates. On April 28, we will hold a meeting of the national board.

Today, the work has begun,

– Mr. Orban said, adding: “Go Hungary! Go Hungarians!”


További játékainkhoz kattintson ide!

Cover photo: Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI / PM’s Communications Department / Akos Kaiser)

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