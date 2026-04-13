Tamas Sulyok: Let a Calm Public Discourse Follow

“The election of the members of the National Assembly, as the highest representative body of of the people, is a direct manifestation of Hungarian popular sovereignty, within the framework of which we Hungarians , as the source of public authority, decide on our own governance and grant authorization to our representatives to exercise public power,” Tamas Sulyok said at a press conference held at the National Election Office (NVI) after the polls closed. For the past 36 years, election day has also been a celebration of independence and democracy, he said.

He said he ad been briefed by NVI that the 2026 general election was completed in orderly manner. Based on the data currently available, 77.8 percent of eligible voters participated, however, this figure may still increase as additional votes are received. The record-high turnout clearly demonstrates the strong functioning of Hungarian democracy and at the same time reflects the clear public trust in the conduct of elections in Hungary.

“Accordingly, the result of the election, whatever it turns out to be, will provide a legitimate mandate for the direction Hungary takes in the coming period,”

he stated.

The counting of votes has begun at the National Election Office and in polling stations. Final results can only be expected after all votes have been counted and any potential legal remedies have been concluded.

Under the Fundamental Law, the president has 30 days to convene the first meeting of the new National Assembly after election day and to propose the next prime minister. Tamas Sulyok added that once the election results are available, he will consult with the leaders of all parties that have entered the National Assembly regarding the timing of the inaugural session.

On behalf of the entire nation, he expressed his thanks to all Hungarian citizens who exercised their right to vote, as well as to the National Election Office and all electoral bodies involved in the professional conduct of the election.

“With the conclusion of voting, the campaign has also come to an end. After the noise of the campaign, I hope for a period of calm public discourse to follow,”

the president concluded.