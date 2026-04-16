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Rapper Eckü Faces Heat After On-Stage Ball-Grabbing Outburst

A performer known as Eckü is facing a defamation complaint after Róbert Puzser’s recent “System-Dismantling Grand Concert,” where he grabbed his own genitals on stage and then insulted Gergely Gulyas, Prime Minister Orban’s chief of staff. The rapper was reported to police by Istvan Teny.

Munkatársunktól
2026. 04. 16. 16:48
Rapper Ecrü during Róbert Puzser’s recent “System-Dismantling Grand Concert (Photo: MTI)
Rapper Ecrü during Róbert Puzser’s recent “System-Dismantling Grand Concert (Photo: MTI)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

According to a police decision seen by our newsroom, the rapper known as Eckü may be suspected of defamation in connection with his on-stage conduct involving touching his genitals. As is well known, following his appearance at last Friday’s “System-Dismantling Grand Concert,” Eckü was reported to the Budapest Police Headquarters by Istvan Teny on suspicion of indecent conduct.

The rapper from the group Hősök reportedly addressed Gergely Gulyas while grabbing his own grabbing his own genitals . “I send a message to Gergely Gulyas: I will put my testicles on his head,” he said, later adding that starting Monday, he would be the one holding the government press briefing.

The minister responded to the rapper’s remarks on his Facebook page, writing: “Hungary is not like this, and we do not want it to become like this.”

According to the police decision, based on the content of the complaint, Eckü’s actions may not constitute publicly prosecutable indecent conduct, but rather raise the suspicion of privately prosecuted defamation.

In other words, if Gergely Gulyas files a complaint, he may seek legal redress in court.

 


További játékainkhoz kattintson ide!

 

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