Toroczkai: Magyar’s Actions Amount To A Coup Against The Rule Of Law

At a press conference held in front of Sandor Palace, Laszlo Toroczkai said they consider it unacceptable that the Tisza Party, abusing its two-thirds majority, would shorten the terms of office of the president of the republic and Constitutional Court judges. After meeting with the president, the leader of the Our Homeland Movement stated that he fully supports endeavors to ensure that the transition proceeds as swiftly as possible.

Laszlo Toroczkai also said he had informed the president that they had filed an objection regarding the election campaign, as, according to his account, he had been censored on Facebook, which placed him at a serious competitive disadvantage.

We cannot speak of press freedom as long as we are excluded from the online space,

– the politician added.

I asked the president of the republic to take action against the attack on the Hungarian Catholic community in Oradea,

– Toroczkai emphasized. He added that it is a serious question why the Tisza Party did not defend the community, even though it campaigned in Oradea.

Regarding the meeting, the president of the republic said only that

we also held consultations with the leader of the third parliamentary party, Our Homeland, on the tasks facing the National Assembly.

As is known, earlier today President Tamas Sulyok also held talks with Viktor Orban, leader of Fidesz, Zsolt Semjen, head of the Christian Democratic People’s Party, and Peter Magyar, leader of the Tisza Party. These parties will make up the next parliament.