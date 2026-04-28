Talks Continue on Preparations for National Assembly's Inaugural Session

Under the parliamentary law, it is mandatory to establish a committee on immunity, as well as standing committees dealing with constitutional affairs, the budget, foreign affairs, European Union matters, defense, national security, and nation policy.

The parties also agreed that members of parliament will take their oath in front of the Holy Crown of Hungary. President Tamas Sulyok supported the idea of moving the Holy Crown into the plenary chamber of Parliament for the oath-taking ceremony, but Hungary's Holy Crown Body ultimately did not approve the proposal. At the same time, the president indicated that it remains possible for representatives to take their oath in the presence of the Holy Crown at its original location, in the Dome Hall of the Parliament.