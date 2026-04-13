Tisza Party Secures Two-Thirds Majority, Fidesz–KDNP to Continue in Opposition

With 99 percent of votes processed, the Tisza Party has won the election with a two-thirds majority. According to data published by the National Election Office, based on both party-list and individual constituency votes, the Tisza Party has secured 138 mandates, Fidesz–KDNP holds 55 seats, and Our Homeland (Mi Hazank) six seats. Based on list results, tPeter Magyar's party received more than 53 percent of the vote, the governing parties more than 38 percent, while the national radical party led by Laszlo Toroczkai received nearly six percent.

The Democratic Coalition failed to win any mandates, with Klara Dobrev’s party achieving just over one percent. The Hungarian Two-Tailed Dog Party fell below one percent, meaning it will lose eligibility for budgetary support. According to unofficial data, neither the German nor the Roma minority lists will send representatives to parliament, leaving national minorities without representation.

Voter turnout reached nearly 80 percent in the election (Photo: David Balogh)

In individual constituencies, with 99 percent of votes processed, the Tisza Party was leading in 93 districts, while Fidesz–KDNP led in 13. No independent candidate secured a mandate. This means that Akos Hadhazy, previously seen as the only viable independent candidate, was defeated by his Tisza Party opponent. Final official results in individual constituencies can only be determined after votes from abroad and transferred ballots are received, which is expected on Saturday.

Viktor Orban congratulates Peter Magyar

Viktor Orban addressed supporters at the Fidesz–KDNP election night event following the vote. “The election result is painful for us, but clear. I have congratulated the Tisza Party,” the prime minister stated at Fidesz's election night watch event at the Balna in Budapest. He was greeted with chants of “Viktor, Viktor!” at the event. The prime minister expressed his gratitude for the 2.5 million votes garnered by the Fidesz–KDNP list based on preliminary figures, and also thanked Hungarians living beyond the country's borders for their support.

Whatever lies ahead, even from opposition, we will continue to serve our country and the Hungarian people,

Viktor Orban declared. “The burden of governing no longer weighs on our shoulders, which makes it all the more important to strengthen our communities.”

And we must send a message to the 2.5 million voters: we will not let them down,

Viktor Orban said. “We will never give up!” the president of Fidesz emphasized. He highlighted that work will soon resume, and that all 2.5 million voters will be needed in the period ahead.