Országgyűlési választás2026. április 12. Minden hír a választásról
FideszTisza PártVálasztás 2026
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Tisza Party Secures Two-Thirds Majority, Fidesz–KDNP to Continue in Opposition

In Hungary's 2026 parliamentary elections, held with nearly 80 percent voter turnout, the Tisza Party led by Peter Magyar emerged victorious, securing more than two-thirds of parliamentary mandates. The Fidesz–KDNP party alliance, which governed with a two-thirds majority for sixteen years, is expected to hold 55 seats. Based on preliminary results, Our Homeland (Mi Hazank) has surpassed the five percent threshold required to enter parliament. The Democratic Coalition is departing from parliament, while the Hungarian Two-Tailed Dog Party appears unlikely to qualify even for state funding. National minority voters were unable to send representatives to parliament.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 04. 13. 15:27
Parliament hemicycle (Source: National Election Office)
Parliament hemicycle (Source: National Election Office)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

With 99 percent of votes processed, the Tisza Party has won the election with a two-thirds majority. According to data published by the National Election Office, based on both party-list and individual constituency votes, the Tisza Party has secured 138 mandates, Fidesz–KDNP holds 55 seats, and Our Homeland (Mi Hazank) six seats. Based on list results, tPeter Magyar's party received more than 53 percent of the vote, the governing parties more than 38 percent, while the national radical party led by Laszlo Toroczkai received nearly six percent.

The Democratic Coalition failed to win any mandates, with Klara Dobrev’s party achieving just over one percent. The Hungarian Two-Tailed Dog Party fell below one percent, meaning it will lose eligibility for budgetary support. According to unofficial data, neither the German nor the Roma minority lists will send representatives to parliament, leaving national minorities without representation.

választás, szavazás urnazárás
Voter turnout reached nearly 80 percent in the election (Photo: David Balogh)

In individual constituencies, with 99 percent of votes processed, the Tisza Party was leading in 93 districts, while Fidesz–KDNP led in 13. No independent candidate secured a mandate. This means that Akos Hadhazy, previously seen as the only viable independent candidate, was defeated by his Tisza Party opponent. Final official results in individual constituencies can only be determined after votes from abroad and transferred ballots are received, which is expected on Saturday.

 

Viktor Orban congratulates Peter Magyar

Viktor Orban addressed supporters at the Fidesz–KDNP election night event following the vote. “The election result is painful for us, but clear. I have congratulated the Tisza Party,” the prime minister stated at Fidesz's election night watch event at the Balna in Budapest. He was greeted with chants of “Viktor, Viktor!” at the event. The prime minister expressed his gratitude for the 2.5 million votes garnered by the Fidesz–KDNP list based on preliminary figures, and also thanked Hungarians living beyond the country's borders for their support.

Whatever lies ahead, even from opposition, we will continue to serve our country and the Hungarian people,

Viktor Orban declared. “The burden of governing no longer weighs on our shoulders, which makes it all the more important to strengthen our communities.” 

And we must send a message to the 2.5 million voters: we will not let them down,

Viktor Orban said. “We will never give up!” the president of Fidesz emphasized. He highlighted that work will soon resume, and that all 2.5 million voters will be needed in the period ahead.

Peter Magyar calls on the President to resign

Peter Magyar, president of the Tisza Party, described the election result as a historic victory in a speech delivered to supporters at Batthyany Square. He thanked all voters and emphasized that they had received a mandate to build a functioning and humane homeland for all Hungarians. 

Today Hungary has made history. And you have done what your homeland demanded,

he declared.

Magyar described the result as a shared victory, adding that Hungarians voted for a peaceful country free of stigmatization. “Everyone is striving for peace and national unity, and the Tisza government will represent everyone, because that is the duty of any Hungarian government,” he stated. He described the next four years as a superhuman task and called on people to celebrate peacefully today and begin the work of building the country together tomorrow.

We will have a government that shows every Hungarian that we take the mandate we have received seriously,

the party leader said, also calling on Viktor Orban not to make any decisions that could affect the operation of the next government.

Peter Magyar called on President Tamas Sulyok to first formally invite him, as leader of the party list, to form a government, and then to resign from his office.

The Tisza Party leader also called on the heads of judicial bodies and the Chief Prosecutor to step down, stating that if they do not resign, the next government will remove them from office.

With a constitutional majority, we will join the European Public Prosecutor’s Office and guarantee the democratic functioning of our country

He added that Hungary will be a strong ally of the European Union and NATO. He announced that his first official visit will be to Warsaw, the second to Vienna, and the third to Brussels. “From now on, Hungary will no longer be a country without consequences. Those who have stolen from the country will be held accountable,” the Tisza Party leader stated, once again promising the establishment of a National Asset Recovery Office.

Captain Bence Szabo and Captain Szilveszter Palinkas are preparing,

he added. He also expressed special thanks to young people and pledged to be the prime minister of all Hungarians.

Laszlo Toroczkai: Tisza Party will abuse its power

“I would also like to congratulate Facebook and the Silicon Valley global corporation behind it, because it has secured Hungary’s next prime minister,” Laszlo Toroczkai said in his closing speech after the election. The president of Our Homeland (Mi Hazank) Movement stated that the Tisza Party will abuse the power it has gained, and as a result, he expects a rapid deterioration in the state of democracy.

I would like to remind everyone that for a long time we have said that a three-party National Assembly would be formed. That is exactly what has happened, with Our Homeland Movement participating,

Laszlo Toroczkai said. He added that among the existing parliamentary parties, Our Homeland is the only one that has managed to preserve its support and can continue to grow stronger in the coming period.

The party leader said they are familiar with these forces and expect the state of democracy in Hungary to deteriorate rapidly. As a warning sign, he pointed to what happened at the Tisza Party’s election event, where media outlets not considered friendly were not allowed entry.

We are familiar not only with those who brought the Tisza Party to power, but we have also come to understand the character of Peter Magyar in recent times. From this, we can conclude that the Tisza Party will abuse the enormous power it has gained today,

he stressed, adding that this is why they expect a rapid decline in the state of democracy. He recalled that the Gyurcsany–Bajnai government was rather similar. “I can therefore say and send a message to Peter Magyar and the Tisza Party: we will resist in the strongest possible terms whenever they attempt to dismantle Hungarian democracy. They may try anything, but we cannot be broken,” he stated.

Parliament hemicycle  (Source: National Election Office)

Klara Dobrev resigns, Akos Hadhazy withdraws

“The responsibility is, of course, primarily mine as party leader. I have no pangs of conscience, as I did everything in accordance with the political and moral principles that guide me: I represented the left and left-wing voters, without compromise or submission. But I must still draw the necessary conclusions. This time, I have failed,” Klara Dobrev stated in a post shared on her Facebook page following the election defeat.

The politician announced:

I resign as president of the Democratic Coalition — this is what a democrat must do. Responsibility for failure must be taken.

The entire leadership of the Democratic Coalition has also resigned.

Akos Hadhazy ran as an independent candidate in Budapest’s 6th individual constituency, where he finished third, and will now return to his original profession as a veterinarian. Following the results, he announced his withdrawal from public life on social media. “For thirteen years I have worked for the fall of Fidesz. There are things that require a great deal of work, but it is good that sooner or later there is a result. I am happy. It would be almost impossible to describe how many people I am grateful to and to what extent for their support, because despite all claims to the contrary, I never did this work alone,” he wrote.

Voters have now decided to give their mandate to someone else and to release me from public service. I naturally accept this, congratulate those who follow, and sincerely hope the new government succeeds. I will now observe this as a private citizen. A new chapter in my life is beginning,

Akos Hadhazy added.

 The National Election Office (NVI) began opening and scanning nearly 232,000 mail-in ballots at 7:00 p.m. on Sunday evening, in the presence of President Tamas Sulyok and members of the National Election Committee (NVB). Attila Nagy, head of the NVI, emphasized that data is being continuously updated on the official website Valasztas.hu.

kampány választás szavazás urnazárás
Photo: Balazs Ladoczki

In individual constituencies, the candidate who receives the most valid votes becomes a member of parliament. Votes that do not contribute to winning an individual mandate are considered fragment vote and are taken into account in the allocation of national party-list mandates. Fragment votes include all votes cast for losing candidates, as well as those votes received by the winning candidate that were not necessary to secure the mandate, that is, the votes remaining after subtracting the number of votes received by the second-place candidate plus one. When allocating mandates from the national list, both these fragment votes from individual constituencies and the votes cast for party lists are taken into account. In the parliamentary election, voters send a total of 199 representatives to the National Assembly: 106 from individual constituencies and 93 from national party lists. To enter parliament, a party must obtain at least five percent of the valid votes cast.

 

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