Criminal Complaint Filed Against Magyar Over Contracts With Balasy Companies + Video

The company provides LED walls, digital displays, sound systems, lighting, and other technical services for large-scale events. The outlet contacted the Tisza Party regarding the matter, and party representatives confirmed that

a company belonging to Gyula Balasy had indeed worked on the event as a subcontractor.

At the same time, the party stressed that “the leadership of the Tisza Party had no prior knowledge of this.” The party also revealed that the celebration marking Peter Magyar’s and Tisza’s election victory was expected to cost more than 200 million forints, expenses that would be covered by the Tisza Party.

Cover photo: Hungary's Prime Minister Peter Magyar (Photo: Balazs Hatlaczki)