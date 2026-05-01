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Introducing Incoming Justice Minister, Marton Mellethei-Barna, Peter Magyar's Brother-in-Law

The minister-to-be has played a major role around the Tisza Party, both as a lawyer and as an organizational leader. An article by Ellenpont reveals details about his career and international connections.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 05. 01. 14:20
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

The blog emphasized that

Freshfields has repeatedly worked together with organizations linked to George Soros.

For example, within the 2015 board of New York oversight body focused on municipal accountability and government transparency, Michael Vachon, an advisor to the president of Soros Fund Management, served alongside Timothy A. Wilkins, a partner at Freshfields responsible for mergers and acquisitions. In 2008, Freshfields represented George Soros before the US District Court for the Southern District of New York in a lawsuit brought by an individual named “Leslie.”

An article titled “Cash Cowboys,” published in Legal Business magazine in March 2003, also described the close relationship between Soros and the law firm, referring to the company as an advisor to Soros Private Equity.

In 2020, the firm also produced a legal analysis on Hungary, concluding that the country’s “Stop Soros” law criminalizes assistance to asylum seekers and “illegal” migrants, thereby violating EU and international human rights standards.

The analysis was intended to inform the court during an infringement procedure launched by the European Commission against Hungary.

In 2007, Marton Mellethei-Barna joined Oppenheim Low Office, effectively a rebranded Hungarian branch of Freshfields. There, he served as a partner and board member, leading the antitrust and competition law practice as well as the investigations group, before opening his own practice in 2009.

Luxury office on the riverfront

Ellenpont also noted that the Hungarian Bar Association’s website lists a branch office on Budapest's Bem Rakpart. From its windows, there is a direct view of the parliament building. According to ingatlan.com, property prices in the area far exceed the Budapest average, ranging between 2 and 5 million forints per square meter.

Kilátás a luxusirodából (Forrás: Google maps)
View from the luxury office (Source: Google Maps)

Cover photo: Peter Magyar and Marton Mellethei-Barna (Source: Facebook)


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