Ezúttal a szlovén jogállamiság volt a téma Strasbourgban

Yes, yes. Very worried. And here you can see how your members from @strankaSD are celebrating the rule of law in #Slovenia. Admiring true democrats: Stalin, dictator Tito and Che Guevara. Sure you are very proud. @RenewEurope @EPPGroup @ecrgroup https://t.co/7m1LdDvCTQ https://t.co/unpln7mKr4