Transz férfiakat biztatnak a szoptatásra, akkor is, ha épp hormonkezelést kapnak

Hi @NHSuk why are you suggesting trans identified women who 'chestfeed' take testosterone if it's 'triggering' for them to stop, despite stating it's 'unclear' how the milk could affect the baby? @againstgrmrs @SteveBarclay @andrewdoyle_com @ReduxxMag https://t.co/QwXGPjNJUZ pic.twitter.com/pgX7IIu0Vr