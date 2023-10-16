időjárás 8°C Gál 2023. október 16.
Gál
2023. október 16.
Trans-identified encouraged to chestfeed, even while on testosterone

Magyar Nemzet
1 órája
Trans-identified encouraged to chestfeed, even while on testosterone

The National Health Service (NHS) in the United Kingdom is offering shocking new guidance to transgender individuals who are taking testosterone, encouraging them to continue doing so while breastfeeding their babies.

Even though potential risks to the child – breastfed while the mother is on testosterone – are not fully understood, the NHS recommends that the trans-identified continue 'chestfeeding', the Voice of Europe news portal has  pointed out.

The NHS guidance has sparked a huge outcry on social media. On the one hand, because of its absurdity - it's hard to imagine a woman who identifies as a man giving birth to a baby and taking testosterone at the same time.

On the other hand, because it raised concerns among advocates for women's rights and children's welfare.

A screenshot from the NHS’s "Testosterone and Pregnancy" page, shared by GenderReceipts on X, initially mentions that testosterone may affect milk supply, potentially making chestfeeding impossible.

However, it then suggests that if chestfeeding while on testosterone is possible, the milk might contain trace amounts of the hormone.

GenderReceipts questioned why the NHS recommends that "trans-identified women who 'chestfeed' take testosterone" when the health impacts on the child are unknown.  The NHS guidance stated, "It is unclear what, if any, effect this could have on your baby," while also highlighting the importance of considering the well-being of the individual experiencing gender dysphoria if they stop taking testosterone.

This means the "well-being" of the trans person is more important than the baby's health.

The use of 'inclusive' language in maternity care, such as replacing 'breastfeeding' with 'chestfeeding', has also sparked debates. 

Cover photo: Illustration (Photo: Dmitry Demidovich)

 

